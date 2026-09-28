



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar used India's address at the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York to flag a sharp rise in attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers across the Gulf, the Red Sea and the Black Sea, calling such targeting 'completely unacceptable' and insisting that safety must not be compromised.





He noted that new challenges in the maritime domain are compounding longstanding land-based conflicts, with Indian seafarers among those who have lost their lives in these incidents alongside nationals of other countries.





To build global public opinion against such attacks, India has joined Liberia and 23 other partners in a new initiative, the Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers, aimed at rallying international attention and strengthening consultative frameworks on maritime security.





EAM Jaishankar stressed that scrupulous observance of international law is integral to protecting shipping and seafarers, and warned that the ongoing conflict in the Gulf is exacerbating an already difficult situation for global maritime trade.





He called for restraint, de-escalation of tensions and the protection of civilians, while underlining that targeting commercial vessels and crews transiting international waterways is 'simply unacceptable' and must stop.





India, he said, wants uninterrupted flows of energy and commerce, and urged all parties to ensure that key sea lanes remain open and secure for the uninterrupted movement of goods, fuel and food supplies.





Beyond maritime security, Jaishankar highlighted India's digital public infrastructure as a backbone of better governance and socio-economic delivery, pointing to rapid improvements in ease of doing business, ease of living, and a growing Start-Up and innovation culture.





He said India's commitment to the Global South is reflected in 600 major development projects across 78 nations, spanning infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture, clean energy and information technology.





Even as India progresses domestically, he added, it remains conscious of its global responsibilities and is ready to share replicable experiences and achievements with partners who seek similar development pathways.





ANI







