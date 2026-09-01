



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a meeting with UK Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey on Monday on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meetings in Asheville, United States.





The meeting took place during the high-level gathering that brings together finance ministers and central bank governors from the world’s major economies to deliberate on pressing global economic challenges.





The Ministry of Finance shared details of the meeting in a post on X, noting that Sitharaman and Healey had a brief but significant interaction.





The dialogue comes at a time when India and the United Kingdom are working to strengthen their economic and financial engagement, particularly in areas such as trade, investment, financial services, and broader global economic issues.





Healey, who assumed office earlier this year, has been keen to expand Britain’s financial cooperation with India, especially in the context of ongoing free trade agreement negotiations.





Sitharaman’s visit to Asheville forms part of her wider tour of the United States, which includes participation in the G20 FMCBG meetings hosted by the US Treasury. The Asheville summit is focused on global growth, sovereign debt restructuring, supply chain resilience, and market-led innovation.





The discussions are taking place against the backdrop of continuing geopolitical tensions in Europe and West Asia, with finance leaders emphasising the need for balanced growth and resilient supply chains.





Earlier on Monday, Sitharaman also met William Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of 3M, on the sidelines of the G20 meetings. Their discussions centred on deepening the multinational company’s engagement with India, highlighting the country’s evolution beyond a large consumer base into a vital platform for advanced manufacturing, technology, and innovation.





The talks also touched upon institutional priorities such as data security and the optimal utilisation of India’s domestic talent pool within enterprise ecosystems. Brown acknowledged the availability of India’s deep talent base and praised policy measures that have enabled smoother operations for global enterprises.





The Ministry of Finance noted that the engagement with 3M formed part of Sitharaman’s broader schedule during her participation in the G20 and associated meetings in Asheville.





India has been positioning itself as a hub for advanced manufacturing and innovation, with policy frameworks encouraging Start-Up growth, AI-driven skilling programs, and infrastructure modernisation under initiatives such as PM Gati Shakti. These measures have been designed to enhance competitiveness and attract global investment.





Sitharaman’s arrival in the United States was marked by a welcome at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in South Carolina by India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra.





Her engagements in Asheville are part of a broader outreach effort that includes bilateral meetings with global leaders and corporate executives, reinforcing India’s position as a key player in shaping international economic discourse.





The meeting with Healey underscores the growing importance of India-UK cooperation in navigating global economic uncertainties. Both nations remain committed to enhancing resilience and expanding collaboration across financial and trade sectors.





The interaction adds momentum to their partnership at a time when global economic stability remains a central concern, with India’s strong macroeconomic leadership and Britain’s financial expertise offering complementary strengths.





ANI







