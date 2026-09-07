



India is considering a significant upgrade to its Su-30MKI fighter fleet by integrating the Russian-origin RVV BD air-to-air missile.





This missile is capable of neutralising high-value aerial targets at ranges of up to 300 kilometres while travelling at hypersonic speeds. The proposal is under evaluation by the Defence Ministry and is expected to be discussed at the Defence Acquisition Council meeting scheduled for today.





The timing of this initiative is notable, as it comes just ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrival for the BRICS summit. Several major bilateral defence agreements are anticipated during the summit, and the RVV BD integration could form part of the broader Indo-Russian defence cooperation agenda.





Russian manufacturers have developed multiple variants of the RVV BD missile. These are designed to strike critical airborne assets such as Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft and reconnaissance platforms. With speeds approaching Mach 6, the missile provides a formidable capability against adversary support aircraft that underpin modern air combat operations.





The Defence Ministry, under Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has been pursuing a dual-track approach to strengthen the Indian Air Force’s missile arsenal. This involves both indigenous development and foreign procurement.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation has accelerated work on the Astra missile series, aiming to achieve strike ranges beyond 300 kilometres. At the same time, India has secured contracts for European Meteor missiles from France, adding diversity to its arsenal.





The Su-30 MKI fleet, comprising more than 260 aircraft, remains the backbone of the Indian Air Force. These aircraft are currently undergoing modifications to accommodate the RVV BD missile system. Parallel modernisation programs are also underway to enhance radar detection ranges and improve long-distance strike accuracy. These upgrades are intended to ensure the fleet’s relevance in future network-centric warfare environments.





The Su-30 MKI demonstrated its operational importance during Operation Sindoor, where it destroyed several Pakistani air bases using long-range air-to-ground munitions. These included air-launched BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and Rampage precision weapons. The integration of the RVV BD missile would further expand the aircraft’s role in long-range aerial engagements.





In addition to missile integration, the Defence Acquisition Council is reviewing a project for the overhaul of Su-30 MKI airframes and their AL-31 engines.





This work is expected to be undertaken by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), ensuring sustained serviceability of the fleet. HAL is also likely to receive a major contract for the supply of Advanced Light Helicopter Mark 3 aircraft, further strengthening India’s rotary-wing capabilities.





The combination of indigenous missile development, foreign acquisitions, and fleet modernisation reflects India’s broader strategy to maintain air superiority in a rapidly evolving regional security environment.





The RVV BD integration, if approved, would mark a substantial leap in the Indian Air Force’s ability to counter high-value aerial threats at extended ranges.





ANI







