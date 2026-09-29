



The Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Tejpal Singh has outlined the future of aerospace power in the subcontinent, emphasizing that the next generation of air warfare will be defined not merely by individual fighter aircraft, but by connected combat ecosystems, decision speed, sensors, networks, electronic warfare, and long-range weapons, NDTV reported





Modern air warfare is increasingly a contest for decision superiority, which centres on sensing earlier, understanding faster, and delivering precise effects before an adversary can react.





Fifth-generation capability is far broader than possessing a fifth-generation fighter; it fundamentally requires an integrated ecosystem that seamlessly connects aircraft, sensors, networks, electronic warfare, and long-range weapons.





In this evolving paradigm, future fighters could launch weapons while keeping their own onboard sensors switched off, utilizing target information generated through airborne warning and control systems, passive radio frequency sensors, and space-based surveillance.





India's multi-generational fighter fleet, spanning from operational hubs in places like Bangalore to border bases, will require robust interoperability between diverse platforms, including upgraded MiG-29s, Mirage aircraft, Rafale, Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS, and the future Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft.





Open software architectures and gateways are critical, as they allow mission software, algorithms, threat libraries, and precision weapons to evolve dynamically without requiring complete aircraft redesigns.





Collaborative drones and autonomous systems will provide additional mass, decoys, and electronic-warfare capabilities to the force structure, whilst manned aircraft continue to deliver crucial strategic capabilities that autonomous systems cannot fully replace.





Future combat architectures must be engineered to remain fully operational even when communications are degraded, networks are heavily jammed, cyber systems are attacked, or satellite navigation is severely disrupted.





Fundamental combat power will still rely on foundational operational pillars, including airfield survivability, reliable fuel supplies, streamlined logistics, secure command links, and the resilient ability to regenerate sorties under duress.





The address urges faster industry integration with Indian defence firms and high-tech Start-Ups, driving new weapons, algorithms, and software capabilities into service within months rather than traditional multi-year procurement cycles.





Ultimately, India can initiate a generational leap in air power well before the arrival of future platforms by prioritizing networks, software architectures, distributed sensing, autonomy, and multi-domain training backed by multi-crore investment programs.





Agencies







