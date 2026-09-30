



United States President Donald Trump has announced that the federal government will officially replace the terms Artificial Intelligence and AI with ‘Super Intelligence’ and SI.





Trump made the announcement during a high-level White House luncheon with technology leaders including SpaceX and Tesla chief Elon Musk, Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, Google chief executive Sundar Pichai and Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang.





Speaking to reporters before the meeting, Trump described the technology as potentially the biggest development in history.





‘It is the biggest thing there is — maybe the biggest thing there’s ever been. It’s much bigger than the Internet,’ he said.





Trump said an executive document would be signed at 5 pm to formalise the terminology change. He argued that the term Artificial Intelligence was inaccurate because the technology was not artificial.





‘We’re going to be renaming it Super Intelligence — officially renaming it,’ he said.





The subsequent executive order, titled Inaugurating the Era of Super Intelligence, directs the executive branch to use Super Intelligence and SI in place of Artificial Intelligence and AI to the maximum extent permitted by law.





The White House meeting also produced the White House Accord on Super Intelligence, a voluntary and ‘morally binding’ commitment by participating technology firms to develop frontier systems safely while preserving the United States’ technological advantage.





Trump, Musk, Zuckerberg, Huang, Pichai, Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei and OpenAI president Greg Brockman signed the accord. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Palantir chief executive Alex Karp were also among those present.





The accord calls on companies to establish robust internal controls to monitor frontier-model capabilities and alignment during training and deployment. It specifically identifies cyber security, biosecurity and chemical threats, as well as unauthorised access to technical systems, as areas requiring safeguards.





Participating firms are expected to maintain internal monitoring teams, commission independent external assessments and create independent board-level committees to receive audit reports and ensure identified shortcomings are addressed.





Zuckerberg said the arrangement was intended to assure both the public and customers that the technology would operate as intended. He said participating companies had agreed to multiple layers of controls, internal evaluations and external audits.





Amodei highlighted both the potential benefits and substantial risks of the technology. He said the industry, administration and other stakeholders needed to work together to ensure the United States could lead in the field safely.





‘If we do this right, if we work with the President and everyone here, we can win safely,’ Amodei said.





Huang described the computing boom as the largest infrastructure build-out in human history, driven by investment in semiconductor fabrication plants, computing facilities and emerging technology companies. He said it could generate substantial employment across the United States.





Trump also stressed the need for data-centre operators to work closely with local communities. He said companies should form partnerships with towns hosting major facilities and make contributions that could support schools, teachers and other local priorities.





Data centres have become a major political and commercial issue in the United States because of their rising electricity requirements, possible effects on utility costs and other local impacts. Trump said the companies would make communities ‘happy’ and that their contributions would be financially beneficial.





On safety and misuse, Trump said advanced models were highly complex but argued they would be used for good. He added that authorities would be able to identify those who used the systems improperly.





Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said American leadership in Super Intelligence was the most important national-security issue discussed at the meeting. The accord leaves open the possibility that its voluntary measures could eventually be incorporated into laws or regulations.





Agencies







