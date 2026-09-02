



While Mr Jaishankar works openly on the geopolitical chessboard, NSA Mr Doval operates in the shadows, mastering the “dark arts” of statecraft; his decades-old covert networks and ties with global intelligence and security agencies remain indispensable, wrote Anil Tyagi of Asian Age.





Ajit Doval and S Jaishankar are portrayed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s twin Queens in the global power game — one mastering diplomacy, the other commanding covert operations.





Together, they form the most consequential duo in India’s strategic chessboard, balancing negotiation with anticipation, and diplomacy with intelligence.





The metaphor of chess captures the unique dynamic. Modi is the King, towering above, but his power is amplified by two Queens. Unlike traditional chess, these Queens move on separate squares — Jaishankar on the white, Doval on the black. At times, they switch roles, adapting to shifting global realities. The board is New Delhi, but every move reverberates across Washington, Moscow, Beijing, Brussels, and beyond.





Jaishankar, as External Affairs Minister, commands rooks, bishops, and knights stationed in capitals across the world. His pawns are countless — India’s diplomatic corps, trade envoys, and cultural emissaries.





He has earned admiration from influential figures such as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and maintains daily contact with US Ambassador Sergio Gor. His style is that of a dovish hawk, blending assertiveness with pragmatism, ensuring India’s voice is heard in multilateral forums from BRICS to the UN.





Doval, the National Security Adviser, operates in shadows. His networks, cultivated over decades, span intelligence agencies and covert operatives worldwide. His arsenal is not military hardware but information, contacts, and institutional memory.





He is the straightforward hawk, anticipating threats before they materialise, ensuring India’s security architecture remains resilient against both conventional and hybrid challenges. His role has been pivotal in counter-terrorism operations, cyber defence, and clandestine diplomacy.





Modi guards both Queens with care. Neither can be sacrificed lightly, for India’s balancing act in the new global order requires both. Russia, America, China, and multilateral groupings like BRICS demand deft handling. Jaishankar negotiates India’s position, while Doval ensures India knows what to do before it speaks. Together, they embody a duality — diplomacy and security, visibility and invisibility, persuasion and preparation.





Yet, the metaphor hints at sacrifice. In chess, even Queens may fall when the game demands. With a Cabinet reshuffle looming, speculation arises whether Modi will recalibrate his team. The stakes are immense, as India navigates volatile geopolitics, energy security, technological competition, and regional conflicts. Unexpected situations may force difficult choices, but for now, both Queens remain indispensable.





This twin-Queen strategy reflects a broader transformation in Indian statecraft. Modi’s leadership has shifted India from traditional non-alignment to pragmatic assertiveness. Jaishankar’s emphasis on strategic autonomy and multipolar engagement complements Doval’s security-driven diplomacy.





Together, they project India as a pivotal actor in global governance, capable of managing crises while advancing long-term national interests.





India’s rise in the Indo-Pacific, its recalibration of ties with major powers, and its bold responses to regional challenges are all products of this synergy. The game is indeed afoot, and Modi’s Queens remain central to India’s evolving role in the world power game.





Agencies







