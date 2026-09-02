



Two Turkish-flagged commercial vessels collided off Istanbul’s Silivri coast in the early hours of Wednesday, sparking a major maritime emergency.





The incident occurred at approximately 3 am local time, when the vessel Alsu, en route from Kocaeli to Aliaga, struck the Tugberk Imamoglu, which was sailing from Iskenderun Port to Karadeniz Eregli. The collision took place 18 nautical miles south of Silivri, according to the Istanbul Governor’s Office.





Authorities immediately dispatched vessels from the General Directorate of Coastal Safety and the Coast Guard Marmara and Straits Command, supported by a Coast Guard helicopter, to the site of the collision. Search and rescue operations were launched to locate the missing crew members and assess the damage.





Initial reports confirmed that the Alsu showed no visible damage. However, communication with the Tugberk Imamoglu was lost, and its 10 crew members remain unaccounted for.





The Turkish Straits, where the collision occurred, are a critical maritime passage comprising the Istanbul and Canakkale Straits along with the Marmara Sea. These waterways serve as the only connection between the Black Sea and the Mediterranean, making them strategically vital for Turkiye and other Black Sea nations.





The Straits are heavily trafficked and hold immense economic and military importance, particularly for energy and cargo shipments.





The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has long emphasised the navigational challenges of the Straits. Strong currents, sharp turns, and sudden weather changes make them among the most dangerous waterways in the world.





The Istanbul Strait itself cuts through a city of more than 15 million people, with a history spanning 3,000 years, further complicating maritime safety in the region.





This latest collision underscores the risks faced by vessels navigating the Turkish Straits. The incident highlights the urgent need for enhanced safety measures, stricter monitoring, and improved communication systems to prevent accidents in one of the world’s busiest and most hazardous maritime corridors.





Search and rescue operations continue as authorities race against time to locate the missing crew of the Tugberk Imamoglu.





ANI







