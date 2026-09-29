



Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), part of the state technology corporation ROSTEC, has handed over a fresh batch of Su-57 multi-role fighter jets to the Russian Aerospace Forces, TASS reported





The aircraft completed a full cycle of factory tests before being evaluated in various operating modes by pilots from the Russian Defence Ministry, after which they flew to their assigned airfield.





The jets rolling off the production line now differ from those delivered in the early days of what Moscow terms the "special military operation". Over this period, the Su-57 has undergone a major transformation, with ongoing development and modernisation drawing in part on extensive combat experience.





UAC chief executive Vadim Badekha said the fifth-generation Su-57 is the best aircraft in its class and that unconditional fulfilment of the state defence procurement plan for these and other operational-tactical aircraft remains a top priority. He added that specialists, in cooperation with other Rostec companies, are constantly enhancing production processes to ensure the necessary pace of aircraft manufacturing.





The stealth multi-role Su-57 is designed to perform a wide range of combat missions and can engage air, ground and sea targets. It is capable of being deployed around the clock, including in adverse weather conditions and in the presence of electronic countermeasures.





To meet objectives for supplying troops with highly sought-after weapons and military equipment, Aerospace Forces crews have accepted the Su-57 in its new technical configuration. A Su-57 pilot quoted in the release thanked plant representatives and all Rostec-UAC employees involved in the design, assembly and preparation of the aircraft for their professionalism.





The pilot said the aircraft has already proven itself in the "special military operation" and that the new technical configuration will help broaden the range of missions for which this type of aircraft is deployed. He added that advanced capabilities built into the aircraft's weapons system allow the use of new types of aerial weapons.





Open-source analysis indicates the latest production standard incorporates updated defensive sensors, additional electro-optical apertures around the fuselage, a newer head-up display and revised formation lighting. Modifications to the 101KS defensive suite, including an extra infrared channel alongside existing ultraviolet sensing, are assessed to improve missile warning and situational awareness.





While UAC has not disclosed the exact number of aircraft in this batch, official imagery suggests at least two jets were delivered, marking the second publicly announced Su-57 handover of 2026.





The upgrades are seen as incremental steps towards a future Su-57M1 standard, which is expected to integrate next-generation engines and further avionics improvements.





Agencies







