



UN Secretary-General’s Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric has strongly backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for urgent reform of the United Nations Security Council, stressing that the current structure with five permanent members no longer reflects the realities of the 21st century. He said the UN must adapt to the world of 2026 and not remain stuck in the framework of 1945.





Dujarric emphasised that the Security Council, as the heart of the UN’s peace and security architecture, needs fundamental reform, alongside other international institutions such as financial bodies, to ensure they are representative and effective.





Responding to PM Modi’s opening remarks at the 18th BRICS Summit, Dujarric reiterated that both Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his predecessor had consistently called for reform. He said the organisation must evolve to reflect contemporary realities and become more inclusive.





He noted that the Council’s composition no longer mirrors the geopolitical and economic landscape of today, and reform is essential to make the UN more legitimate and effective.





PM Modi, addressing the BRICS session on inclusive global governance and strengthening multilateralism, described the current global governance structure as a “pyramid” where power and decision-making are concentrated at the top. He argued that countries most affected by decisions remain sidelined.





He proposed transforming this “pyramid of privilege” into a “platform of partnership” where every nation has a voice and stake. Modi suggested that BRICS countries collectively prepare ten proposals for global governance reform, to be consolidated into a BRICS Reform Roadmap by the next summit.





He said the roadmap should focus on representation, responsiveness, and rule-making, with UNSC reform linked to fixed timelines and clear outcomes.





Dujarric also highlighted the meeting between PM Modi and Secretary-General Guterres, where they discussed global conflicts including those in the Middle East and Ukraine. He said Guterres views India as a bridge builder capable of facilitating communication between warring sides and contributing to peaceful settlements.





He congratulated PM Modi on India’s leadership of BRICS and credited India’s presidency for the successful adoption of a joint declaration at the summit.





The New Delhi Declaration reaffirmed BRICS’ commitment to reforming global governance, strengthening multilateralism, and promoting a more representative and equitable international system.





It called for adapting international institutions to contemporary realities while upholding international law and the UN Charter. The declaration stressed the need for greater participation of emerging markets, developing countries, and Least Developed Countries, particularly from Africa, Asia, and Latin America and the Caribbean, in global decision-making structures.





BRICS also demanded equitable geographical representation in the UN Secretariat and other international organisations, addressing the under-representation of developing countries at senior levels.





It called for greater participation of women from emerging markets and developing countries in leadership roles. The declaration insisted that the appointment of UN executive heads and senior officials must be transparent and inclusive, rejecting monopolisation of senior posts by nationals of a few states. It noted that no woman has ever been elected UN Secretary-General, and representation from Africa, Asia, and Latin America has been minimal.





The declaration underscored the growing role of the Global South amid geopolitical tensions, economic downturns, technological shifts, protectionist measures, migration challenges, and climate change. It pledged that BRICS countries will continue to voice the concerns of the Global South and promote a more just, sustainable, inclusive, and representative international order.





On UNSC reform, BRICS reiterated support for comprehensive changes to make the Council more democratic, representative, effective, and efficient, with amplified voices for developing countries.





It recognised the legitimate aspirations of African nations as reflected in the Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte Declaration. China and Russia reaffirmed their support for India and Brazil to play greater roles in the UN, including the Security Council.





The declaration also addressed global economic governance, noting the rising share of emerging markets and developing economies in global output. It called for reforms of the Bretton Woods Institutions to make them more agile, effective, credible, inclusive, and representative of today’s global economy.





BRICS demanded greater regional diversity in IMF and World Bank leadership. It reaffirmed support for WTO reform, advocating for a stronger, fair, inclusive, and rules-based multilateral trading system.





The grouping urged immediate restoration of the WTO’s two-tier dispute settlement mechanism and appointment of new Appellate Body members. It condemned unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures that distort trade and reiterated opposition to sanctions not authorised by the Security Council.





Dujarric further noted that priorities raised by the Global South, such as development financing, equitable access to artificial intelligence, and reform of international institutions, are central to Secretary-General Guterres’ agenda. He said these issues must be addressed to ensure fairness and inclusivity in global governance.





India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on 12–13 September under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” The summit has placed India at the centre of global governance reform debates, with PM Modi’s push for UNSC reform receiving strong backing from the UN leadership.





ANI







