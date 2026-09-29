



A high-level delegation from the United States Afghanistan War Commission met Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, in Rawalpindi on Monday, India Today reported





Led by co-chairs Shamila N Chaudhary and Dr Colin F Jackson, the visiting delegation engaged in discussions covering strategic matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics, and evolving developments across the border in Afghanistan.





The official interaction took place at General Headquarters as part of the independent commission's comprehensive evaluation of America's two-decade military, strategic, and diplomatic engagement in Afghanistan spanning from June 2001 to August 2021.





During the session, delegates acknowledged Pakistan's long-standing operational contribution and immense sacrifices throughout the two-decade conflict, whilst commending Islamabad's ongoing commitment towards fostering regional peace and stability.





Munir presented Pakistan's strategic assessment of the security factors that shaped the course of the war, whilst detailing the severe domestic, economic, and security challenges endured by the nation throughout the prolonged campaign.





The army chief emphasised the necessity of incorporating regional perspectives and Pakistan's practical counter-terrorism experience into the commission's overarching evaluation of the war's diplomatic, strategic, and operational dimensions.





The US Congress established the independent war commission in 2021 to scrupulously examine policy decisions made across four American presidential administrations during the twenty-year conflict.





American combat operations formally concluded a minute before midnight on 30th August 2021, marking the final departure of foreign troops from Afghan soil.





Over the course of the twenty-year conflict, approximately 800,000 American military personnel deployed to the region, suffering 2,238 combat casualties and leaving nearly 21,000 service members wounded.





The human toll on local populations remained severe, with United Nations estimates recording over 40,000 civilian fatalities and 77,000 injured from attacks carried out by Taliban insurgents, Islamic State militants, and foreign coalition force operations.





Independent assessments further indicate that total fatalities among Afghan security personnel and civilian populations exceeded 100,000 lives lost during the two decades of combat.





Financial reviews highlight that defence outsourcing expanded military spending dramatically after 11th September 2001, driving total Pentagon expenditure to $14 trillion (roughly ₹1,16,20,000 crore), with between one-third and one-half allocated directly to commercial contractors.





Agencies







