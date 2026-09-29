



The United States Embassy in India has highlighted the maiden participation of the US Air Force’s F-35A Lightning II stealth fighters in Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026, describing the deployment as an important milestone in India–US air-force cooperation.





The F-35As are making their first appearance in an exercise in India, marking the advanced fifth-generation fighter’s operational debut in Indian airspace. Six F-35 Lightning-II aircraft and more than 200 US airmen have arrived in Jodhpur for the exercise.





In a post on X, the US Embassy said the F-35As were “making their exercise debut in India at Tarang Shakti”. It also underlined the aircraft’s stealth, advanced sensors and information-sharing capabilities.





“Combining stealth, advanced sensors, and information-sharing capabilities, the F-35s bring new opportunities to train with the Indian Air Force and other partners, strengthening coordination and readiness together,” the embassy said.





The deployment will allow the F-35s to train alongside the Indian Air Force and other participating air arms. The exercise is expected to provide opportunities for professional engagement, tactical learning and greater understanding of each side’s operating methods.





The second edition of Exercise Tarang Shakti is under way at Air Force Station Jodhpur in Rajasthan. It is being conducted from September 26 to October 12 under the theme ‘Power in Partnership’.





The multinational exercise focuses on strengthening cooperation, exchanging operational expertise and improving interoperability among participating air forces.





According to the Ministry of Defence, seven Friendly Foreign Countries are taking part. They are Australia, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.





Several other countries are attending as observers, taking the total international participation to more than 40 nations.





The foreign aircraft involved include the F-35 Lightning-II, French Rafale, Emirati F-16, Airbus A400M, Multi Role Tanker Transport aircraft, C-130 and C-130J transport aircraft, and Australia’s KC-30A aerial-refuelling tanker.





The participating platforms bring together a broad mix of fifth-generation and fourth-generation combat aircraft, tactical airlifters, strategic transport aircraft and air-to-air refuelling assets.





The exercise builds on the first edition of Tarang Shakti, held in 2024. The current edition enables participating air forces to conduct advanced joint training while operating alongside frontline Indian Air Force platforms in complex mission scenarios.





The activities are intended to improve operational coordination and offer participating aircrew an opportunity to exchange lessons from different combat and training environments.





The Ministry of Defence has placed particular emphasis on professional interaction among aircrew, mission planners and ground-support personnel. Safety procedures, mutual learning and a common understanding of different operating philosophies remain central to the exercise.





The Indian contingent is expected to operate a range of frontline aircraft, including the Su-30MKI, Rafale, Mirage-2000, MiG-29 and TEJAS fighters.





The F-35’s participation also adds a significant low-observable and network-enabled dimension to the exercise. Its presence alongside the IAF and other foreign combat aircraft will provide a valuable setting for studying complex air operations, information exchange and mission coordination.





The program extends beyond flying operations. It includes professional seminars, industrial visits highlighting India’s expanding aerospace and defence sector, the Sekhon Marathon, cultural heritage tours and yoga sessions.





These activities are designed to promote camaraderie and closer personal and professional ties among the participating contingents.





Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 provides the Indian Air Force with an opportunity to demonstrate its operational capability and institutional ethos. It also reflects India’s continued emphasis on defence diplomacy, regional security and long-term military partnerships.





ANI







