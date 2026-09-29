



TATA Projects and Canadian firm MDS Aero Support Corporation (MDS) announced a Memorandum of Understanding on Monday to jointly develop and deliver advanced aero-engine testing infrastructure in India.





Historically, domestic engine testing for India has been conducted on test beds located outside the country.





TATA Projects operates as a technology-driven Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) firm. This partnership combines its prowess in engineering and constructing mission-critical facilities with the specialised expertise of MDS in gas turbine engine testing.





A joint statement highlighted that both companies intend to bolster advanced testing facilities for the rapidly expanding aerospace and propulsion ecosystem in India.





TATA Projects brings substantial experience in delivering specialised testing infrastructure for strategic programs. Its prior work includes integrated cryogenic engine and stage testing infrastructure, tri-sonic wind tunnels, and semi-cryogenic engine test facilities.





Under the agreement, TATA Projects will oversee core infrastructure components. These cover civil and structural works, mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems, high-air-pressure setups, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC), high-temperature exhaust systems, cooling-water infrastructure, and general site facilities.





MDS will provide specialised capabilities spanning the design, engineering, supply, integration, commissioning, and lifecycle support of advanced gas turbine engine test systems.





Established in 1985, MDS has executed gas turbine engine testing projects across more than 27 nations. It offers turnkey test capabilities ranging from individual engine components to complete engines across aviation, defence, and industrial markets.





Globally, leading engine original equipment manufacturers rely on MDS solutions to develop, validate, and certify advanced propulsion technologies.





In India, MDS is already serving as the lead technology provider and systems integrator for an advanced twin-cell aero-engine development test facility designed to support next-generation military propulsion systems.





Joe Hajjar, Chief Revenue Officer at MDS Aero Support Corporation, noted that the collaboration unites local execution capabilities with international testing expertise while strengthening technology ties between Canada and India.





Rajiv Menon, President and Chief Growth and Strategy Officer at TATA Projects, stated that India's aerospace ecosystem is entering a new phase spanning aircraft manufacturing, propulsion, and testing.





He emphasised that the firm views this partnership as a major opportunity to build the foundational infrastructure backbone for the nation's emerging aerospace sector.











