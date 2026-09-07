



US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor met Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla in Bangalore on Sunday, describing his journey as a symbol of US-India space cooperation.





Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to travel to the International Space Station, trained at NASA before serving as Mission Pilot for Axiom Space’s Ax-4 mission. The mission was launched on 25 June 2025 and successfully returned to Earth on 15 July 2025.





Ambassador Gor expressed admiration for Shukla’s achievements, noting that his voyage exemplifies the strength of bilateral collaboration in advanced space programs.





He emphasised that Shukla’s role in the Ax-4 mission demonstrates the growing synergy between American and Indian institutions in astronaut training, mission execution, and space technology development.





During his visit to Bangalore, Gor also met Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. He highlighted that US-India ties are accelerating across the state in sectors such as artificial intelligence, trade, and space technology.





He pointed to initiatives like Pax Silica and TRUST as examples of joint ventures creating opportunities for both American and Indian industries. These projects are expected to enhance cooperation in semiconductor manufacturing, AI-driven solutions, and industrial research.





In the preceding week, Gor underscored the importance of defence collaboration by referring to the co-production of the Javelin All Up Round (AUR) missile system. The partnership involves Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and TATA Advanced Systems Limited. He described the project as a major step forward for bilateral defence relations, noting that it would generate new opportunities for US companies while strengthening India’s domestic manufacturing base.





A formal memorandum of understanding has been signed between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and the Javelin Joint Venture, which unites Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, an RTX business. According to Lockheed Martin’s official statement, TATA Advanced Systems was selected after a detailed evaluation of enterprises based on technical competence and expertise.





The company will serve as the primary partner for upcoming domestic manufacturing initiatives, reinforcing India’s defence-industrial ecosystem.





The developments reflect a broader trajectory in US-India relations, where cooperation in space exploration, artificial intelligence, trade, and defence technology is increasingly intertwined.





Shukla’s pioneering mission to the International Space Station stands as a landmark achievement, symbolising how bilateral collaboration is not only strengthening strategic ties but also inspiring future generations of scientists, engineers, and defence professionals.





ANI







