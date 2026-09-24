



Addressing the United Nations General Assembly for her maiden speech, Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez affirmed that her nation will conduct elections and transition towards a full democracy.





She emphasised that the ultimate timing of these crucial elections would be independently determined by the Venezuelan citizenry.





Rodriguez expressed her intent to take on a historic responsibility to carefully guide Venezuela away from a period defined by intense internal political uncertainty and conflict.





Her overarching objective remains bringing the nation toward a fully democratic political framework that is genuinely recognised by both its citizens and the broader global community.





She pledged to assume this monumental duty, reiterating her determination to transition the country away from prolonged instability toward a verifiable democratic setup.





The acting President gave absolute assurances that the initiated transition process will be entirely transparent, all-inclusive, and open to external verification.





She revealed that the Venezuelan government has actively launched a political dialogue with various opposition groups to build an atmosphere where every candidate can compete on an equal footing.





These public comments came merely a day after advisers representing key Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado stated that she was denied entry into the country on three separate occasions when trying to return from exile.





Expressing deep gratitude to United States President Donald Trump, Rodriguez praised his explicit willingness to restart formal diplomatic engagement and cooperative bilateral programs with Caracas.





She stressed that Venezuela actively seeks to rebuild enduring diplomatic ties with the United States, its immediate neighbours, and international allies on the firm foundation of mutual respect and equality.





She outlined the nation's aspiration to foster constructive international partnerships while seeking a national rebirth following two colossal crises experienced within the year.





The first major challenge involved severe internal political strangulation and heightened political confrontation with Washington.





This geopolitical crisis culminated in a pre-dawn military operation in January, where the Trump administration detained former dictator Nicholas Maduro along with his wife Cilia Flores.





The couple was transferred onto a US naval vessel before being flown directly to New York for criminal indictment.





Though the US military operations drew sharp scrutiny from international legal scholars over potential breaches of international law, President Trump defended the military action by asserting the US removed a very nasty dictatorship that had imprisoned countless citizens.





The second massive disaster striking the nation involved twin devastating earthquakes on 24 June, which flattened vast regions and inflicted immense loss of life.





Rodriguez noted that these calamitous earthquakes led to widespread physical destruction, tragically killing over 6,500 individuals alongside causing immense material damages.





The historical military actions in Caracas and subsequent political dialogue represent a massive pivot point for the South American country as it attempts to overcome years of severe diplomatic isolation.





With thousands of tons of infrastructure rubble still being cleared across damaged cities from Bangalore-sized urban centres to remote regions, the national recovery effort remains monumental.





Under newly structured economic arrangements, trade assets including mineral resources and cargo valued at over ₹5,00,000 Crore ($60 billion) are subject to diplomatic and economic realignments.





Government agencies continue implementing strategic start-up incentives to rebuild national commerce and kickstart essential local economic programs.





Venezuela now balances intense domestic opposition dialogue with complex global negotiations to secure permanent democratic stability.





The foreign ministry's efforts reflect an urgent desire to revive trade networks, rebuild international trust, and secure lasting peace for the nation's future generations.





This dramatic geopolitical developments in South America showcase the intense shift in international relations as the nation charts its path toward recovery.