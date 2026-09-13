



Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday hailed the BRICS bloc as the world’s most influential platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries.





He called on the grouping to play its “due role” in bringing peace in West Asia.





Addressing the BRICS summit in New Delhi, Xi said China will work with BRICS members to achieve peace and tranquillity in West Asia and the Gulf region. His remarks were reported by state-run Xinhua news agency.





He noted that the situation in West Asia and the Gulf region continues to evolve, with war causing serious losses to people across the region. He stressed that such conflict does not serve the common interests of the international community.





Xi urged leaders of major emerging economies to stand on the right side of history and play their “due role” in bringing peace to West Asia. He emphasised that BRICS countries should oppose the Cold War mentality and resist violations of sovereignty or interference in internal affairs.





He highlighted that BRICS nations should strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence initiatives to promote new industrialisation through AI among member states.





Xi also called on BRICS countries to lead global governance in cyberspace, outer space, and the deep sea, amplifying the collective voice of the Global South.





He said BRICS should pioneer innovative development while maintaining peace and stability, and encourage mutual learning among civilisations.





Xi underlined the importance of improving global governance, noting that BRICS should steer the international order toward greater justice and equity. He urged members to work together to build a community with a shared future for humanity.





Xi’s arrival in New Delhi marked his first trip to India in seven years. He was received at the Bharat Mandapam for the 18th BRICS summit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Other leaders attending the summit included Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.





International dignitaries present were UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff, and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Chief Zou Jiayi.





Xi’s remarks reinforced China’s positioning of BRICS as a central pillar of multipolar global governance. His emphasis on peace in West Asia, AI-driven industrialisation, and leadership in emerging domains such as cyberspace and outer space reflects Beijing’s broader vision of BRICS as a platform for both stability and innovation.





PTI







