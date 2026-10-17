

All 24 Indian seafarers aboard two merchant vessels involved in separate security incidents in the Strait of Hormuz and Romania are safe, according to Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

The minister confirmed that crude oil tanker MT ST 3, carrying 15 Indian seafarers, was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on 16 October.

In a separate incident on 14 October, chemical tanker YARA J, carrying nine Indian seafarers, was hit by a drone while anchored at Sulina Anchorage in Romania. Sonowal stated that all 24 Indian nationals aboard the two vessels are safe and that no casualties or injuries have been reported.





The government is continuing to monitor both situations and remains in contact with the respective ship management companies to ensure the safety, security and welfare of the crew members.





The incidents come against the backdrop of growing security concerns across key maritime routes, particularly in West Asia and parts of the wider Black Sea region, where commercial shipping has increasingly faced threats from projectiles, drones and other hostile activity.





The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most strategically important maritime chokepoints, handling a significant share of global oil shipments. Any disruption in the narrow waterway raises concerns for international trade, energy markets and maritime safety.





India has intensified its focus on the safety of merchant sailors as attacks on commercial vessels continue to increase amid regional tensions.





Earlier this week, India strongly condemned attacks on maritime navigation and commercial shipping during the United Nations Security Council's quarterly open debate on the Middle East.





Speaking at the session, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, described such attacks as legally and morally indefensible and called for the protection of seafarers, including Indian nationals.





India urged an immediate de-escalation of hostilities and called on all parties involved to pursue dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict. The country also stressed that attacks on commercial vessels, seafarers and civilian infrastructure must cease immediately.





India reiterated that freedom of navigation and the safe, uninterrupted movement of maritime commerce through international waterways must be protected in accordance with international law.





Parvathaneni warned that repeated attacks on shipping risk worsening an already volatile regional security environment and reaffirmed that the safety and security of seafarers remain a priority for the Government of India.





The latest incidents follow several recent attacks involving vessels carrying Indian crew members.





On 11 October, the Nicaragua-flagged tanker MT Petro Dolphin, with 11 Indian seafarers on board, was subjected to a drone attack at Sohar Anchorage.





Nine Indian crew members from the vessel were rescued safely, while two Indian nationals remain missing.





Search-and-rescue operations are continuing with support from local Coast Guard authorities, while Indian agencies remain engaged with all relevant organisations to assist ongoing efforts. The Embassy of India in Oman has also been closely monitoring developments and maintaining contact with local authorities.





In another incident on 11 October, the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker M/T Valthera, carrying 11 Indian seafarers, was struck by an unidentified projectile in the Strait of Hormuz.





The strike caused a fire on board the vessel, but all Indian crew members were reported safe.





Indian authorities have continued coordinating with the ship's management company to ensure the wellbeing of the crew following the incident. Earlier, on 9 October, the Panama-flagged crude oil tanker MT GEM NO. 2, carrying 22 Indian nationals, was subjected to a drone attack at Sharjah Anchorage.





All 22 Indian seafarers aboard that vessel were reported safe.





The series of incidents highlights the increasingly challenging security environment faced by commercial shipping operators and seafarers working across critical international maritime corridors. As tensions in West Asia continue, Indian authorities have reiterated their commitment to safeguarding Indian crew members serving aboard merchant vessels worldwide.





ANI







