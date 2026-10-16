



Aebocode Technologies has showcased its indigenous VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) and defence drone portfolio under the Government of India's Make in India initiative, highlighting a range of domestically developed unmanned aerial systems designed for military, security and specialised operational requirements.





The company’s VTOL and fixed-wing platforms combine the flexibility of multirotor vertical take-off and landing with the extended range and efficiency of conventional fixed-wing aircraft. These systems can be deployed from compact spaces as small as 2x2 metres, making them suitable for operations in challenging and restricted environments.





Among the platforms presented was the Aebo Prahaar FPV drone, a rugged tactical system designed for demanding battlefield conditions. The drone features optical fibre communication technology alongside anti-jamming and anti-spoofing capabilities, enhancing operational reliability in electronically contested environments. It offers an endurance of up to 25 minutes and can carry payloads of up to 2.5 kg.





Aebocode’s broader drone portfolio spans surveillance platforms, tactical FPV systems, heavy-payload cargo drones, fixed-wing mapping solutions, firefighting drones and the ABHYAS pilot training drone. The diverse range reflects the growing demand for specialised unmanned systems across both defence and civil applications.





The company has focused on developing platforms capable of operating across India’s varied terrain and climatic conditions. Its systems are designed to support missions ranging from high-altitude operations in Himalayan regions and border monitoring tasks to surveillance and response activities in densely populated urban environments.





The showcase underscores the increasing emphasis on indigenous drone manufacturing and technological self-reliance in India's defence sector.





By developing domestically engineered aerial platforms tailored to local operational requirements, Aebocode aims to contribute to the country's expanding unmanned aviation ecosystem and strengthen home-grown defence capabilities.





Agencies







