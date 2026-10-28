



Air Marshal Vikram Gaur, AVSM, VSM, has been appointed Additional Secretary in the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) under the Ministry of Defence, becoming the first Indian Air Force officer to occupy the post. The appointment represents a notable development in India's higher defence management structure and broadens Air Force representation within the country's military decision-making framework.





Created in January 2020 as part of wider defence reforms, the DMA functions under the Chief of Defence Staff, who also serves as its Secretary. The department is tasked with promoting jointness among the Army, Navy and Air Force, overseeing matters related to Integrated Headquarters, and advancing military integration initiatives. Until now, the Additional Secretary appointment had been held by officers from the Army and Navy.





An accomplished fighter pilot, Air Marshal Gaur brings extensive operational, command and staff experience to the role. He has accumulated more than 3,200 flying hours on a range of fighter aircraft, including the Su-30MKI.





He is fully operational on four fighter aircraft types and is a Qualified Flying Instructor as well as an Instrument Rating Instructor and Examiner. He is also authorised to conduct low-level aerobatics on the Su-30MKI.





Commissioned into the Indian Air Force on 15 December 1990 in the Flying Branch as part of the 146th Course, Air Marshal Gaur is a graduate of the National Defence Academy's 77th course. Throughout his career, he has undertaken a series of important command and staff appointments across operational and strategic domains.





As a Wing Commander, he commanded No. 20 Squadron, a frontline Su-30MKI unit based in Pune, from November 2008 to December 2010. During this period, the squadron achieved high operational and training standards, including the development of standard operating procedures, the conduct of its first weapons camp, and field testing of air-to-ground weapon systems.





His distinguished service record also includes a tenure as Air Attaché at the Embassy of India in Kabul, Afghanistan, between 2015 and 2018. He later served as Air Officer Commanding No. 40 Wing at Maharajpur, Gwalior, alongside key assignments at Air Headquarters covering Air Staff Requirements and C4ISR responsibilities.





Air Marshal Gaur subsequently served as Air Officer Commanding Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh as an Air Vice Marshal from December 2023 to October 2024, overseeing air operations in one of India's most strategically sensitive regions. He then moved to the DMA as Joint Secretary (Air and Staff Duties) in October 2024.





In July 2026, he was promoted to the rank of Air Marshal, reflecting his growing responsibilities within the defence establishment and his contribution to joint military planning.





His service has been recognised through several honours, including the Vishisht Seva Medal in 2013 and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2021. He also received the Chief of the Air Staff Commendation in 2003 and participated in Operation Safed Sagar. Air Marshal Gaur is also an alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College.





The appointment places an experienced air power practitioner at the heart of the DMA at a time when India continues to emphasise joint planning, integrated capability development and greater synergy among the three Services.





With his background spanning operational flying, international military diplomacy, staff planning and command in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Air Marshal Gaur is expected to contribute significantly to inter-service coordination and the incorporation of Air Force perspectives into higher defence planning.





The move is also consistent with ongoing efforts to strengthen jointness, support theatre integration initiatives and further professionalise military affairs within the Ministry of Defence.





Agencies







