



Indian diplomatic missions in the United Arab Emirates have advised Indian nationals travelling to the country for tourism or short visits to obtain adequate medical insurance before departure, including coverage for medical repatriation to India in the event of an emergency.





The advisory was jointly issued by the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates following several cases involving Indian citizens who encountered unexpected illnesses or medical emergencies while in the UAE.





According to the missions, a growing number of such incidents have resulted in substantial hospital bills that exceeded the financial capacity of affected individuals and their families, with many found to have inadequate insurance protection.





Highlighting the issue, the advisory stated: “The Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and Consulate General of India, Dubai and Northern Emirates have been receiving several instances of Indian nationals meeting with unforeseen illnesses or medical emergencies resulting in huge medical bills beyond the capacity of the patient or their family members to bear and having inadequate insurance cover.”





Indian nationals travelling to the UAE for tourism or visit purposes have therefore been urged to purchase appropriate health insurance before commencing their journey. Authorities stressed that policies should provide cashless medical facilities and include coverage for medical repatriation to India if a serious health emergency arises.





The advisory stated: “All Indian nationals who are travelling to UAE for visit or tourism purposes are hereby advised to take adequate and appropriate medical insurance, prior to commencement of their journey, which also covers cashless facilities including the cost of medical repatriation to India in the event of unforeseen medical emergency.”





The missions also called upon Indians already residing in the UAE, whether on employment visas or as dependants, to review their existing insurance arrangements. They were advised to ensure that their policies are sufficient to meet healthcare costs within the UAE as well as potential repatriation expenses.





“Indians residing in UAE on employment visa or as dependants are advised to verify that their medical insurance is adequate to cover all medical expenses in UAE and medical repatriation to India,” the advisory added.





The warning comes amid continued cooperation between India and the UAE on consular and citizen welfare matters. In July, both countries reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding the safety, dignity and well-being of their nationals living in each other’s territories during the seventh meeting of the India-UAE Joint Committee on Consular Affairs (JCCA) in New Delhi.





The meeting, held on 22 July, was co-chaired by Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary (CPV and OIA), and Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





Discussions focused on a broad range of issues, including consular services, labour and mobility matters, extradition cooperation and mutual legal assistance, underscoring the importance both nations place on protecting and supporting their expatriate communities.





ANI







