



Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, visited the ongoing India-Australia bilateral Army exercise AUSTRAHIND 2026 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, underscoring the growing strategic importance of defence cooperation between the two nations. His visit comes as both countries continue to expand military engagement amid an increasingly complex security environment in the Indo-Pacific region.





During the visit, Green highlighted India’s rising significance as a key security partner for Australia and stressed the strategic importance of the eastern Indian Ocean in linking the two countries. He noted that closer defence collaboration is essential for addressing emerging multi-domain security challenges while supporting a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.





The Australian envoy praised joint military engagements such as AUSTRAHIND for strengthening strategic trust, enhancing operational interoperability and deepening military-to-military cooperation. Such exercises have become an increasingly important pillar of the broader India-Australia strategic partnership, which has expanded significantly in recent years across defence, maritime security and regional stability initiatives.





Reflecting on his visit, Green wrote on X: "As we deepen our strategic partnership, the links between the Australian and Indian armies become more consequential. I visited the 120 members of 13th Brigade undertaking Ex #AUSTRAHIND in #Keralam today. Train to fight - train to win."





The fifth edition of AUSTRAHIND is being conducted at the Foreign Training Node in Thiruvananthapuram from 19 October to 1 November, with around 120 personnel each from the Indian Army and the Australian Army taking part. The exercise is designed to improve tactical proficiency, combat readiness, interoperability and operational coordination between the two armies while further strengthening mutual trust and defence cooperation.





Indian and Australian troops are participating in intensive joint combat training across jungle, island and coastal terrain. Activities include combat swimming, static slithering, ambush drills, drone manoeuvring and a range of combat-focused tactical exercises conducted under realistic operational conditions.





The Indian contingent comprises personnel from the Garhwal Rifles along with troops drawn from other arms and services. The Australian contingent is represented by personnel from the 13 Brigade.





This year’s exercise is centred on the theme “Joint Sub-Conventional Operations in Island and Coastal Environment under Chapter VII of the UN Mandate”. The objective is to develop a shared understanding of tactics, techniques and procedures required for operations in challenging island and coastal environments.





Training activities involve joint planning, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, tactical drills and coordinated combat operations incorporating both aerial and maritime elements. Troops are also focusing on the protection of vital installations and preparedness for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) contingencies, reflecting the diverse range of missions modern armed forces may be required to undertake.





In addition to field training, participating soldiers are exchanging professional experiences and operational best practices aimed at improving effectiveness, coordination and mutual understanding. Physical training and advanced drone manoeuvring exercises also form an important part of the program.





A notable feature of AUSTRAHIND 2026 is the participation of an observer delegation from New Zealand, marking the first time the exercise has included an observer component from a third country. The development reflects growing regional interest in defence cooperation among like-minded Indo-Pacific partners.





The previous edition of the exercise was held at Irwin Barracks in Perth, Australia, from 13 to 26 October 2025, demonstrating the rotational nature of the engagement and the commitment of both armies to sustained military collaboration.





As India and Australia continue to strengthen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, AUSTRAHIND 2026 is expected to further enhance military interoperability, operational cohesion and mutual trust. The exercise also reinforces the shared commitment of both countries to maintaining peace, stability and security across the Indo-Pacific, a region of increasing geopolitical and strategic significance.





ANI







