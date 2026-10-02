



BrahMos has emerged as one of the strongest symbols of India's growing defence manufacturing capability, with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh stating that exports of the supersonic cruise missile are expected to exceed $600 million.





Describing the weapon as a benchmark for India's evolving defence export success, Singh said New Delhi has secured contracts or agreements involving three Southeast Asian nations: the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia.





The Philippines remains the largest foreign customer to date, having already received BrahMos systems worth approximately $330 million, equivalent to around ₹2,750 crore.





Additional exports are expected to come from Vietnam, where initial deliveries are projected to be worth about $100 million, or roughly ₹830 crore, and Indonesia, where anticipated exports are estimated at around $200 million, or nearly ₹1,660 crore. Together, these deals will push the overall export value beyond the $600 million mark.





Singh said BrahMos represents one of the most advanced strategic systems India has successfully exported. He added that the missile's growing acceptance overseas demonstrates increasing international confidence in Indian-designed and Indian-manufactured military technology.





The Defence Secretary also highlighted the missile's operational performance during Operation Sindoor, noting that the system has now demonstrated its effectiveness in combat conditions. He further pointed to the air-launched variant integrated on Su-30MKI fighters, describing it as a major success and an important contributor to the missile's future export prospects.





Jointly developed by India and Russia, BrahMos is capable of being launched from land, sea and air platforms. Its combination of supersonic speed, precision guidance and long-range strike capability has made it one of the world's most sought-after missile systems for coastal and maritime defence.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has previously characterised BrahMos as more than a weapon system, calling it a reflection of India's expanding indigenous technological capabilities and its progress towards self-reliance in strategic defence production.





The missile's export success comes amid a broader surge in India's defence exports. The country recorded a new all-time high of ₹38,424 crore in defence exports during FY 2025-26, an increase of ₹14,802 crore, or 62.66%, over the previous year's ₹23,622 crore.





Defence Public Sector Undertakings accounted for 54.84% of total exports, while private-sector companies contributed 45.16%. DPSU exports rose by an impressive 151% year-on-year, while private-sector exports increased by 14%.





In value terms, DPSUs exported defence products worth ₹21,071 crore, whereas private companies contributed ₹17,353 crore. During the previous financial year, the respective figures stood at ₹8,389 crore and ₹15,233 crore.





Indian defence equipment is now exported to more than 80 countries, reflecting the country's growing role in global defence supply chains and the increasing acceptance of Indian-made military systems in international markets.





With BrahMos leading the way and other indigenous systems such as Akash also securing overseas customers, India is steadily moving beyond exporting components and smaller equipment towards becoming a supplier of complete high-end strategic weapon systems.





ANI







