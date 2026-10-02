



India’s indigenous Akash air defence system has emerged as one of the country’s most significant defence export successes, with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh confirming that the missile system has now been exported to Armenia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.





According to Singh, Armenia became the first overseas customer and acquired multiple Akash batteries. India subsequently extended exports to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, marking a further expansion of New Delhi’s defence footprint in Central Asia.





He stated that production of the missile system has now stabilised and that additional orders continue to be placed by the Indian armed forces. Singh also expressed confidence that further international orders are likely as interest in Indian defence equipment continues to grow.





Describing Akash as a major achievement for India's indigenous defence industry, Singh said the system demonstrates the maturity of the country's missile design and production ecosystem. He added that the missile is highly effective against high-velocity aerial threats.





Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation and manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited, Akash is a short-range surface-to-air missile system designed to engage multiple aerial targets simultaneously.





Depending on the variant, the system can intercept hostile aircraft, drones, cruise missiles and guided munitions at ranges of roughly 25 to 30 kilometres, while newer versions extend that reach further.





The system received considerable attention during Operation Sindoor in May 2025, when India employed a layered air-defence architecture to counter drone and missile threats from Pakistan. The Defence Ministry highlighted the strong performance of indigenous systems, including Akash, during the operation.





Its capabilities have since been enhanced through the Akash Prime variant. In July 2025, Akash Prime successfully destroyed two high-speed unmanned aerial targets during trials in Ladakh at altitudes exceeding 4,500 metres, validating its effectiveness in demanding high-altitude conditions.





The growing export success of Akash is strategically important because it demonstrates increasing international confidence in Indian-developed military technology.





The addition of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan as customers also expands India's presence in a region historically dominated by Russian defence suppliers.





The missile system is expected to play a larger role in India's export portfolio alongside products such as the BrahMos missile, artillery systems and mounted gun platforms.





Defence officials have repeatedly highlighted the competitive pricing of Indian equipment as a major advantage in global markets.





Earlier, Singh said India expects defence exports to reach ₹50,000 crore within the next two years, driven by rising international demand for indigenous military systems.





He noted that India's ability to offer advanced missile systems at significantly lower costs than many foreign competitors has strengthened the country's position in the global defence market.





As domestic production capacity expands and operational performance continues to attract attention, the Akash family of missile systems is increasingly being viewed as one of the flagship products of India's defence-industrial transformation.





Agencies







