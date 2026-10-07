



Light attack aircraft and military vehicles have been spotted at the newly announced China-Laos joint training facility in Ban Keun, Vientiane Province, according to satellite imagery reviewed by Reuters.





Images captured on 30 September by commercial satellite provider Vantor, one day after China’s defence ministry revealed the facility, show what security analysts identify as eight K-8 light attack aircraft and more than two dozen support vehicles positioned on a runway that remains under construction.





The imagery also highlights extensive building activity around the airfield, underscoring the rapid pace of development at a site that is attracting significant attention from regional military observers and security experts.





Several analysts believe the project could represent China’s first fully developed overseas military base in Southeast Asia, expanding Beijing’s military footprint beyond its facilities in the South China Sea, access to Cambodia’s Ream naval port, and its logistics base in Djibouti.





Rachel Vandenbrink, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said Ban Keun’s selection appears to be more a matter of strategic opportunity than a response to a specific operational requirement.





She noted that Laos offers geostrategic advantages due to its shared border with China and growing transport links, including the China-Laos railway, which enhances connectivity between the two countries.





Neither China’s defence ministry nor Lao diplomatic and foreign affairs officials immediately responded to requests for comment.





Security specialists Collin Koh and Alexander Neill, alongside Vantor analysts, assessed that the aircraft visible in the imagery are Hongdu JL-8 trainers, commonly known as K-8 aircraft.





The two-seat platform is widely employed for pilot training but also possesses light attack capabilities. Developed jointly by China and Pakistan, it has been exported to multiple countries and remains in service with both the Chinese and Lao air forces.





According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies, Laos currently operates four K-8 aircraft. Koh described the Lao fleet as having "questionable serviceability", making the presence of additional aircraft at Ban Keun particularly notable.





Diplomats and defence analysts are closely monitoring the site for signs of ammunition depots, fuel storage facilities, air-defence systems and surveillance infrastructure, all of which could indicate a broader military role beyond joint training activities.





Neill observed that while the runway currently appears relatively short and unremarkable, its design suggests the possibility of future expansion to accommodate larger aircraft.





He added that an extended runway could eventually support intelligence-gathering, signals intelligence and electronic-surveillance aircraft, potentially broadening China’s operational reach across mainland Southeast Asia.





The site also carries considerable historical significance. During the Vietnam War era, Ban Keun served as a covert American airfield known as Lima Site 44.





Records indicate that Air America, the airline secretly owned by the US Central Intelligence Agency, operated from the airstrip, transporting supplies and American-backed Hmong fighters throughout Laos.





Historical research shows that by 1968 the facility was already being used as a staging point for helicopter missions carrying Hmong troops into combat zones across the country.





The transformation of a former clandestine US wartime airfield into a modern China-backed military training facility highlights the evolving strategic competition in Southeast Asia and reinforces concerns about the region’s growing geopolitical importance.





Agencies







