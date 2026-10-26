



China has stated that it has consistently adhered to the agreements and understandings reached with India regarding the management of the disputed border, following reports of fresh face-offs between the two sides in Arunachal Pradesh.





Responding to questions over the reported incidents, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Beijing had “consistently and strictly abided by the relevant agreements and important understandings between the two countries”, while carrying out what he described as routine patrols and management activities in border regions.





According to Guo, these activities are conducted to safeguard China’s territorial sovereignty and maintain stability in the border areas.





He further stated that China and India remain in contact through established diplomatic and military channels, adding that Beijing hopes New Delhi will work in the same direction to implement the understandings reached by both countries.





“China has consistently and strictly abided by the relevant agreements and important understandings between the two countries, conducting routine patrols and management activities in the border areas to safeguard territorial sovereignty and border stability,” Guo said.





He added that China hopes India will “jointly implement the understandings reached by both sides and take concrete steps to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas”.





The remarks came after India’s Ministry of External Affairs addressed reports regarding continued People’s Liberation Army face-offs in Arunachal Pradesh during a media briefing on Friday.





The Ministry of External Affairs said that disturbances along the India-China frontier arise periodically when Chinese forces deviate from established patrolling patterns.





“Insofar as the specifics are concerned, I would refer you to the Ministry of Defence,” the Ministry stated.





The Ministry also reiterated India’s long-standing position that both countries continue to utilise existing diplomatic and military mechanisms to resolve outstanding issues and avoid misunderstandings or miscalculations along the Line of Actual Control.





It noted that the two sides have additionally agreed to explore methods of improving mutual understanding of the Line of Actual Control in selected areas to strengthen border management.





The Ministry stressed that maintaining peace and tranquillity in border regions remains essential for the broader development of bilateral relations between Asia’s two largest countries.





The latest exchange of statements comes against the backdrop of an ongoing diplomatic effort to stabilise border ties following years of tensions along the Line of Actual Control.





A significant milestone in those efforts occurred on 25 August, when the 25th Round of Talks between the Special Representatives of India and China on the boundary question was held in Beijing.





During those discussions, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to following the guidance provided by their national leaders, preserving peace and tranquillity along the frontier, and creating conditions for the healthy and steady development of bilateral relations.





The two countries also underlined their determination to continue negotiations on a framework for resolving the longstanding boundary dispute.





Those negotiations are being conducted under the provisions of the 2005 Agreement on Political Parameters and Guiding Principles for the Settlement of the India-China Boundary Question, as well as understandings reached during subsequent rounds of Special Representative talks.





Both governments reiterated their objective of pursuing a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to one of Asia’s most complex territorial disputes.





The talks further highlighted the importance of existing confidence-building and crisis-management mechanisms, which remain central to efforts aimed at preventing escalation on the ground. India and China agreed that any situation arising in border areas should be addressed promptly through established diplomatic and military channels.





These mechanisms include the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs, local commander-level meetings and other agreed formats designed to resolve issues quickly and prevent misunderstandings.





Officials from both countries have repeatedly emphasised that sustained communication between military and diplomatic authorities remains critical for maintaining stability while broader boundary negotiations continue.





Despite periodic friction along the Line of Actual Control, both sides have maintained that dialogue and established confidence-building arrangements remain the preferred means of managing differences and preserving peace in the border regions.





ANI







