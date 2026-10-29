



Defence minister Rajnath Singh raised India’s concerns with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth over Washington’s decision to provide military assistance and advanced technologies to Pakistan, while also cautioning against what he described as double standards in dealing with terrorism.





The discussions took place on the sidelines of the 13th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Cebu, Philippines, where both leaders reviewed the progress of the India-US defence partnership and exchanged views on regional and global security issues.





During the meeting, Rajnath conveyed that India is firmly opposed to the United States providing advanced fighter aircraft support linked to Pakistan’s F-16 fleet. According to sources, he underscored New Delhi’s concerns regarding the transfer of sophisticated military capabilities to Islamabad.





The defence minister also warned that sensitive technologies supplied to Pakistan could potentially find their way into the hands of a third country. The remark was widely seen as a reference to wider strategic concerns involving countries such as China and Iran, given Pakistan’s longstanding military and technological relationships with both nations.





India’s concerns relate to the US-approved $649 million F-16 support and upgrade package for Pakistan. The package includes avionics enhancements, cryptographic modules, including AN/APX-126 Identification Friend or Foe systems, mission-planning tools, spare parts, simulators, training provisions and contractor logistics support provided by Lockheed Martin.





Rajnath also raised the issue of terrorism, stressing that countries must avoid applying “double standards on terrorism”. He pointed to concerns over Pakistan’s history of harbouring terrorist groups and urged a consistent international approach towards combating extremism.





Both leaders reiterated their determination to eliminate terrorism in all its forms. Rajnath emphasised that the international community should maintain an uncompromising, zero-tolerance stance towards nations that support, train, shelter or finance terrorist organisations.





Hegseth, in turn, reaffirmed the United States’ solidarity with India and expressed full support for India’s efforts against cross-border terrorism. Rajnath welcomed and appreciated what he described as the consistent and strong support extended by Washington on the issue.





The two ministers also conducted a comprehensive review of bilateral defence ties under the 10-year India-US Defence Framework. They reaffirmed their commitment to further elevating the relationship and deepening strategic convergence between the two countries.





Discussions covered a broad range of defence cooperation initiatives, including expanding military-to-military engagements, strengthening maritime security collaboration and building more resilient defence supply chains. Both sides also explored ways to increase defence industrial cooperation and accelerate collaboration in advanced technologies.





Rajnath and Hegseth additionally reviewed the evolving security environment in the Indo-Pacific region, where India and the United States have increasingly aligned their strategic interests in recent years amid growing geopolitical competition and maritime security challenges.





Following the meeting, Rajnath stated that he had an “excellent meeting” with Hegseth and noted that both sides reviewed progress under the 10-year India-US Defence Framework. He added that the “robust partnership continues to be a cornerstone for a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific”.





The talks reflected the growing depth of India-US strategic cooperation, while also highlighting New Delhi’s continued concerns about military assistance to Pakistan and the potential security implications of advanced defence technologies being transferred to the country.





Agencies







