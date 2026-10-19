



US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said European allies declined a US request to join Washington in imposing secondary tariffs on India and China for purchasing Russian oil, arguing that the United States should not shoulder the economic burden of pressuring Moscow alone.





Speaking in an interview with NBC, Bessent said he had asked European partners in the spring to support coordinated action against countries importing Russian energy. He stated that Europe refused to participate in the proposed tariffs targeting China and India.





Bessent said President Donald Trump wants the fighting in Ukraine to end and noted that the proposed sanctions legislation gives the administration additional flexibility. According to him, the measure provides President Trump with a 60-day window to assess developments before deciding on further action.





He also criticised European nations for continuing to buy Russian energy. Bessent pointed to exports from Russia’s Yamal facility, stating that, during the first six months of the year, 140 cargoes departed the facility and 136 were delivered to European countries including Belgium, Spain, France and the Netherlands, generating more than USD 8 billion in revenue.





According to Bessent, this continued purchasing has provided Russia with substantial income even as European governments have backed Ukraine politically and financially during the conflict.





His comments followed President Trump’s decision to temporarily waive certain sanctions and tariff provisions contained within the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026. The pause allows the administration 60 days to evaluate the potential economic impact of implementing the measures.





The legislation would permit tariffs of up to 100 per cent on goods imported into the United States from the five largest importers of Russian-origin crude oil or natural gas, a group that includes both India and China.





Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described India as an important ally and said Washington must take into account the country’s energy requirements before imposing tariffs or sanctions. Rubio stressed that the measures extend beyond Russia and could have significant implications for several countries as well as for the US and global economies.





Rubio added that countries such as India have broadened their energy sourcing strategies but are not in a position to immediately halt imports of Russian energy. His remarks reflected concerns within the administration about balancing geopolitical objectives with economic realities.





The debate comes against the backdrop of ongoing disruption to global energy markets caused by the Russia-Ukraine war and heightened tensions in the Middle East. Bessent indicated that Washington could revisit the issue with European partners, again questioning why the United States should act alone in applying economic pressure on Moscow.





ANI







