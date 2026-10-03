



A side event on terrorism and human rights at the United Nations Office in Geneva brought renewed international attention to allegations concerning militant networks linked to Pakistan, the protection of religious minorities, and Islamabad's relationship with the European Union.





Organised by Interfaith International under the theme Fight Against Terrorism and Human Rights, the gathering was moderated by Secretary General Biro Diawara and attended by representatives from Cyprus, Vietnam, Belgium and Tanzania.





The panel featured Greek parliamentarian Georgios Manous, EU Today publisher Gary Cartwright, Ideal International President Stephane Michot and Himalayan Research and Cultural Foundation Secretary General Prof. K. Warikoo. Iraqi political leader Sayyid Ammar Al-Hakim addressed participants through a video message, highlighting the suffering caused by terrorism in Iraq.





Opening the discussions, Diawara said the event sought to honour victims of terrorism, recognise the hardships faced by survivors and bereaved families, and reinforce the role of civil society in protecting the dignity of those affected.





Cartwright reflected on his personal experience of terrorism and examined its wider impact on Europe and South Asia. He noted that Pakistan itself has endured major terrorist violence, including attacks attributed to Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan and other extremist groups.





At the same time, he raised concerns about organisations operating from Pakistani territory and their alleged links to attacks beyond Pakistan's borders, including incidents in India and Afghanistan. He referred to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed while discussing the long-term international repercussions of terrorism, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks.





Cartwright also called for greater scrutiny of funding channels connected to religious seminaries. Referring to a European Commission response from 2025, he said EU-backed educational initiatives in Pakistan included students attending madrassas. While stressing that religious education should not be equated with extremism, he urged stronger transparency over funding, administration, curricula and safeguards against radicalisation.





Another major theme was Pakistan's continued participation in the EU's GSP+ preferential trade scheme. Pakistan has benefited from the arrangement since 2014, receiving favourable access to the European market in exchange for implementing international commitments on human rights, labour standards, environmental protection and good governance.





Cartwright argued that a comprehensive review of Pakistan's compliance with these obligations was necessary before the arrangement continued unchanged. He advocated a temporary suspension of benefits pending such an assessment, while emphasising that the objective was accountability rather than punishment of ordinary Pakistanis.





A statement from Prof. Warikoo, read during the event, focused on the impact of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The statement asserted that cross-border militancy had deeply affected the region, while also referring to significant socio-economic changes witnessed there over recent years.





Warikoo urged the United Nations to take a firmer position against terrorism and called for the freezing of assets and bank accounts belonging to terrorists, their organisations and those accused of financing extremist activities. He stressed the importance of a coordinated global response.





Greek MP Georgios Manous argued that discussions surrounding Pakistan should address not only the country's experience as a victim of terrorism but also allegations concerning militant organisations operating from its territory. He referred to terrorist designations issued by the United Nations and other international bodies and discussed claims linking Pakistan-based groups to attacks in India.





Manous highlighted the April 2025 attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, noting that India subsequently linked the incident to organisations allegedly operating from Pakistan. He also referred to previous incidents, including the Mumbai attacks, arguing that extremist violence in South Asia carries consequences far beyond the region.





The Greek legislator devoted considerable attention to the condition of religious minorities in Pakistan, particularly Christians. He cited concerns surrounding the use of blasphemy laws, allegations of forced conversions, abductions and violence affecting minority communities.





He referred to the Jaranwala attacks of August 2023, during which churches and Christian homes were attacked following blasphemy allegations. The incident drew widespread international condemnation and intensified scrutiny of minority protections in Pakistan.





Manous further warned about what he described as the international spread of extremist ideologies and referred to cases involving Pakistani nationals in several European countries. He said European governments must continue safeguarding religious freedom while countering intolerance and extremist violence.





Throughout the discussions, speakers linked terrorism, extremist networks, minority rights, terrorism financing and Pakistan's engagement with Europe. Participants repeatedly called for greater accountability, enhanced transparency and stronger international cooperation to combat terrorism and protect vulnerable communities.





The event concluded with appeals for a more coordinated global strategy that simultaneously addresses security threats, human rights concerns and the protection of religious minorities, while ensuring that counter-terrorism efforts remain consistent with international obligations.





ANI







