



Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has reaffirmed that efforts to integrate the indigenous ASTRA MK-2 beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile on larger combat platforms are progressing steadily.





At the same time, preparatory work linked to the next-generation ASTRA MK-3 missile, also known as Gandiva is also moving ahead, underscoring the service's commitment to strengthening its indigenous air combat arsenal.





The integration of ASTRA MK-2 across a broader range of aircraft represents a significant milestone in expanding India's domestic air-to-air missile ecosystem. The program aims to ensure the missile can operate seamlessly with aircraft radars, avionics, mission computers and data-link networks, maximising its combat effectiveness across multiple fighter platforms.





Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Astra missile family remains one of India's most important indigenous air combat projects. The initiative is designed to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers while enhancing domestic technological capabilities and ensuring long-term operational self-reliance.





ASTRA MK-2 is expected to deliver a major improvement in beyond-visual-range engagement capability compared with the in-service ASTRA MK-1. The missile incorporates advanced guidance systems, improved propulsion technology and enhanced resistance to electronic warfare measures, allowing it to remain effective in increasingly contested air combat environments.





Reports indicate that the missile uses a dual-pulse propulsion system, helping it retain energy, manoeuvrability and lethality during the terminal phase of flight. Advanced seeker technology and network-enabled features are also expected to support mid-course updates and improve target tracking during long-range engagements.





The Indian Air Force views these capabilities as increasingly important as rival air forces continue deploying longer-range missiles and more sophisticated electronic warfare systems. Indigenous long-range missile development is therefore becoming a key element of India's future air superiority strategy.





Alongside indigenous missile programmes such as ASTRA MK-2 and ASTRA MK-3, the Indian Air Force intends to fulfil its overall operational requirements through a balanced mix of domestic and imported weapon systems. This layered capability approach is expected to provide greater flexibility while ensuring mission readiness across a wide range of operational scenarios.





Preparations for ASTRA MK-3, widely regarded as the next leap in India's air-to-air missile capability, are progressing in parallel.





The missile is expected to feature significantly greater range and more advanced propulsion technologies, further strengthening India's indigenous beyond-visual-range combat capabilities in the years ahead.





Agencies







