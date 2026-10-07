



India and France have taken a major step in aviation cooperation after Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and Safran Helicopter Engines signed a contract through their 50:50 joint venture, SAFHAL Helicopter Engines Pvt Ltd, to jointly develop the new Aravalli helicopter engine for India's future military rotorcraft fleet.





The agreement covers the design, development, manufacture, supply and lifecycle support of the 3,500 to 4,000 shaft horsepower-class engine, which will power HAL's planned 13-ton Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and the 12.5-ton Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH) intended for naval operations.





At the heart of the project is SAFHAL, a 50:50 joint venture between HAL and Safran Helicopter Engines. Unlike a traditional licensed-production arrangement, both partners will share responsibilities equally throughout the engine's development and production cycle.





The structure ensures that HAL is not merely an assembly partner. As a co-owner of SAFHAL and the eventual customer for the engine, HAL will participate directly in technology development, manufacturing activities and long-term support of the propulsion system.





Production of the Aravalli engine is planned at HAL's facility in Tumkur, Karnataka, creating a domestic manufacturing base for one of the most powerful helicopter engines ever developed for an Indian military platform.





The signing formally launches the engine's development and production phase, with work share divided equally between the Indian and French partners. Industry observers view this equal-partnership model as one of the most important aspects of the programme because it offers India significantly deeper access to advanced propulsion technologies than conventional procurement contracts.





The Aravalli project is expected to provide HAL access to critical engine technologies, including the high-pressure compressor, power turbine, accessory gearbox, fuel systems and oil systems. Indian engineers will work alongside Safran specialists throughout the development process, with engine design and development targeted for completion by 2032-33.





HAL Chairman and Managing Director Ravi K described the agreement as a significant step towards strengthening India's self-reliance in aero-engine technology.





Safran Helicopter Engines Chief Executive Officer Olivier Andries said the project represents a new chapter in the strategic partnership between India and France and marks the company's first co-development effort in this engine power category.





The deal further strengthens Safran's growing aerospace and defence footprint in India. The French company remains the largest supplier of helicopter engines to the Indian armed forces, with more than 1,200 engines currently in service.





Its Shakti engine, jointly developed with HAL from the Ardiden 1H1 platform, powers the Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter, the Prachand Light Combat Helicopter and the Light Utility Helicopter, with production taking place in Bangalore.





Safran has simultaneously expanded its presence in India's civil and military engine-support sector. The company inaugurated a LEAP engine maintenance, repair and overhaul facility worth approximately ₹1,700 crore in Hyderabad, its largest such centre globally, and has also begun establishing an overhaul facility for the Rafale fighter's M88 engine, the first such facility outside France.





The engine contract arrives before formal government approval for the IMRH and DBMRH projects. Both programmes are still awaiting Acceptance of Necessity and Cabinet Committee on Security clearance, while HAL continues funding preparatory activities from its own resources.





Once approved, the IMRH is expected to become one of the Indian military's most important helicopter platforms. The aircraft is intended to replace more than 240 Russian-origin Mi-17 helicopters that are expected to begin retiring during the early 2030s.





HAL is targeting the rollout of the first IMRH prototype in 2028, followed by certification in 2031.





The broader significance of the Aravalli project extends beyond helicopters. Many analysts believe the 50:50 co-development framework could serve as a template for future Indian military aero-engine collaborations, particularly where genuine technology sharing and joint intellectual-property creation are sought.





This is especially relevant because Safran's proposal to jointly develop a 120-kN-class engine for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft AMCA MK-2 fighter with DRDO's Gas Turbine Research Establishment remains under government consideration.





The successful launch of the Aravalli partnership strengthens Safran's case for adopting a similar co-development model for the AMCA MK-2 engine.





The French company has repeatedly emphasised deeper technology participation and collaborative development rather than simple manufacturing arrangements, and the helicopter-engine venture now provides a practical example of how such an approach could be implemented.





Should policymakers ultimately approve the AMCA engine proposal, the Aravalli venture could become a proving ground for a wider Indo-French propulsion partnership spanning both rotorcraft and next-generation combat aircraft.





In that context, the Aravalli engine is not merely a helicopter powerplant. It represents a strategic industrial partnership designed to enhance India's indigenous engine-development ecosystem while simultaneously deepening long-term aerospace and defence cooperation between HAL and Safran.





Agencies







