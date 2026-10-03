



India’s indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) remains the Indian Air Force’s primary pathway to acquiring a fifth-generation combat aircraft capability. However, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has indicated that alternative fighter platforms may need to be examined if delays affect the program’s development timeline.





Speaking at his annual press conference in New Delhi, the Indian Air Force Chief said the service could be compelled to consider other options should the AMCA or related modernisation efforts encounter significant setbacks.





Among the alternatives available, Russia has formally offered the Su-57 stealth fighter to India. Air Chief Marshal Singh clarified that no decision has been taken on the proposal and that the offer remains under evaluation without any commitment from the Indian side.





VIDEO | Delhi: We may have to look at other fighter platforms in case of delays in AMCA fifth-generation, other programmes. Russia has offered Su-57 jets but no decision has been made on it, says Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh.#IAF #IndiaAirForce



(Full video… pic.twitter.com/rYIGhDznn2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 3, 2026





The Air Chief stressed that strengthening the Indian Air Force’s combat fleet remains a priority, particularly as the service continues to deal with declining squadron numbers and the retirement of ageing aircraft.





His remarks come amid growing concern over the gap between the Indian Air Force’s authorised fighter squadron strength and its current inventory. The service is pursuing multiple acquisition and development efforts, including the TEJAS MK-1A, TEJAS MK-2, the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft programme and the AMCA, to restore combat strength over the coming years.





The AMCA is being developed as India’s first indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter and is expected to play a central role in the country’s future air combat strategy. Designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency with support from the Defence Research and Development Organisation, the aircraft is intended to combine advanced stealth characteristics, high survivability and multi-role combat capabilities.





While AMCA remains the preferred long-term solution, Air Chief Marshal Singh’s comments underscore the Indian Air Force’s need to maintain operational readiness and ensure sufficient fighter numbers if delays emerge in critical indigenous combat aircraft programs.





PTI







