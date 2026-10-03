



The Indian Air Force (IAF) requires the induction of between 36 and 40 fighter aircraft every year merely to prevent its fighter squadron strength from declining further, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said ahead of Air Force Day, underlining the scale of the challenge facing the service as it seeks to restore its combat capability.





According to the Air Chief, the annual requirement equates to roughly two fighter squadrons every year. He stressed that even this rate would primarily stabilise existing force levels, while rebuilding strength would require an even greater pace of inductions.





Highlighting the consequences of delays in military aviation projects, Singh said that prolonged development and production timelines directly affect operational readiness.





“Technology delayed is technology denied,” he remarked, emphasising the need to accelerate ongoing acquisition and indigenous development efforts.





The Air Force chief pointed to several key programs intended to bridge the capability gap, including the Tejas Mk-1A, the TEJAS MK-2, the proposed acquisition of 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA), and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), India's indigenous fifth-generation fighter project.





He said Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is aiming to raise production beyond 24 aircraft annually. Combined with future Tejas deliveries, the MRFA program and additional fighter orders, such output could help the IAF move closer to its required induction rate if all projects remain on schedule.





The remarks come at a time when the IAF continues to operate significantly below its sanctioned strength of 42 fighter squadrons. Maintaining force levels has become increasingly challenging as legacy aircraft retire faster than replacement platforms enter service.





Singh indicated that delays to the AMCA or other major fighter acquisition programs could compel the IAF to examine alternative fighter options. However, he clarified that no decision has been taken regarding Russia’s offer of the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter.





On the issue of integrated theatre commands, the Air Chief reiterated that the IAF is not opposed to the concept itself. He said, however, that the structure, implementation model and operational implications require careful study before any final decisions are made.





Drawing lessons from Operation Sindoor, Singh noted that recent operational experience had influenced ongoing discussions regarding military command reforms. With a restructured Chiefs of Staff Committee now in place, the armed forces will reassess various models, including whether the transformation should be implemented in a single phase or through a gradual approach.





He added that the military leadership would present a range of options to the government for consideration.





Addressing regional security developments, Singh described growing Pakistan-China cooperation in the field of fifth-generation fighter aircraft as a matter of concern for India.





Nevertheless, he assessed that Pakistan has yet to fully exploit the capabilities of its advanced platforms because of shortcomings in integrating those assets into a broader combat ecosystem.





He stressed that the effectiveness of any fighter aircraft depends not only on the platform itself but also on how efficiently it is linked with sensors, command-and-control networks, weapons systems and the wider operational architecture.





The Air Chief’s comments underscore the IAF’s increasing emphasis on rapid fighter induction, indigenous aerospace development, network-centric warfare capabilities and long-term force modernisation amid an evolving regional security environment.





Agencies







