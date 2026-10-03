



India’s private defence industry has taken another step towards strengthening indigenous counter-drone capabilities, with IG Defence successfully test-firing two solid rocket motors under its JWALA micro-missile initiative at approximately 04:00 hours.





The successful propulsion trials mark a significant milestone for the JWALA program, which is being developed as what the company describes as India’s first indigenously developed private-sector micro-missile effort focused on hard-kill Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System capabilities.





Designed to provide an affordable, scalable and robust response to emerging drone threats, JWALA is intended to physically neutralise hostile unmanned aerial systems while complementing existing air-defence networks.





The program is being developed against the backdrop of the rapid expansion of drone warfare and the growing requirement for cost-effective interceptors that can be fielded in substantial numbers.





According to details released by the company, propulsion remains one of the most critical technologies for the development of compact missile interceptors. The successful firing of the two solid rocket motors therefore represents an important technological achievement and a key step in advancing the system towards operational maturity.





JWALA is being developed as a hard-kill layer within a broader Counter-UAS architecture rather than as a standalone weapon. The objective is to provide a relatively low-cost kinetic option capable of engaging drone threats, particularly during situations involving multiple unmanned aerial targets.





Published specifications indicate that the JWALA MK-1 configuration is planned as a short-range surface-to-air missile optimised for anti-drone missions, featuring an engagement range of 2-5 km, an operational altitude envelope from 50 metres to 5,000 metres, a dual-pulse solid rocket motor and fin-control guidance architecture. The system remains under development.





The missile is also expected to form part of IG Defence’s wider GRID ecosystem, an AI-enabled battle-management architecture designed to integrate sensors, command systems and effectors into a unified counter-drone network. Under this concept, GRID would provide detection, tracking and engagement coordination, while JWALA would serve as the hard-kill interceptor component.





The latest tests represent another step towards establishing a larger indigenous missile manufacturing base within India’s private sector.





Beyond validating critical propulsion technology, the achievement supports efforts to improve future missile magazine depth and strengthen the country’s ability to counter increasingly sophisticated and numerous drone threats on the modern battlefield.





Agencies







