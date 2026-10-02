



In a bid to significantly boost economic and commercial engagement, India and Bulgaria have called for the early implementation of the India–European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA).





The pitch was made during the recent India-Bulgaria Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) held in New Delhi, co-chaired by Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, and Christo Polendakov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria.





Both nations conducted a comprehensive review of their bilateral partnership, which encompasses key domains such as defence, artificial intelligence, trade, and space exploration. MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that both delegates highlighted the crucial role the trade pact would play in solidifying ties, alongside discussions on political engagements, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges.





The consultations follow high-level interactions held in Sofia, where External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev and Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova.





Those discussions focused on expanding cooperation across trade, investment, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, mobility, tourism, and defence, whilst exploring ways to de-risk and diversify global supply chains in an increasingly volatile world.





Historically, relations between the two ancient civilisations predate their formal establishment of diplomatic ties in 1954, with recorded historical links tracing back to the 8th Century AD.





Bilateral economic ties continue to grow, supported by institutional frameworks such as the Comprehensive Mobility Cooperation Framework and the Strategic and Defence Partnership.





ANI







