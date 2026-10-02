

SpaceX achieved another major milestone in reusable spaceflight after its Falcon 9 first-stage booster returned safely to Landing Zone 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station shortly after launching NASA's Crew-13 mission towards the International Space Station (ISS).





The successful landing underscored the company's continuing ability to recover and reuse launch vehicles while supporting regular human spaceflight operations.





The mission lifted off at 11:10 a.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida, carrying NASA astronauts Jessica Watkins and Luke Delaney, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov aboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft.





Soon after launch, NASA confirmed that Dragon had safely reached orbit, separated from Falcon 9's second stage, and successfully opened its nosecone in preparation for its journey to the orbital laboratory.





The launch was particularly notable because the International Space Station was passing overhead at the time. Travelling at roughly 28,200 km/h, the station flew directly above the launch site just 97 seconds after lift-off, creating a remarkable alignment between the departing spacecraft and its destination.





NASA scheduled a post-launch briefing at the Kennedy Space Centre featuring NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, Dr Lori Glaze from the Human Spaceflight Mission Directorate, Low Earth Orbit Program Manager Dana Weigel, Canadian Space Agency representative Mathieu Caron and SpaceX Director Julianna Scheiman.





Crew-13 entered orbit with the objective of reaching the ISS in approximately 7 hours and 50 minutes, targeting docking at the Harmony module's space-facing forward port at about 7:00 p.m. EDT. The accelerated rendezvous profile was expected to establish the fastest launch-to-docking transit ever achieved by a US spacecraft travelling to the station.





The mission forms part of NASA's Commercial Crew and Low Earth Orbit initiatives, which rely on partnerships with private industry to maintain dependable access to space, expand scientific research opportunities and prepare for future exploration missions beyond Earth's orbit.





During their stay aboard the ISS, the four crew members will conduct a broad range of scientific investigations. Among the key projects are experiments involving human stem cell-derived tissues that may improve personalised medicine, disease modelling and pharmaceutical development for conditions such as heart disease and Parkinson's disease.





The astronauts will also evaluate an advanced autonomous plant-growth system designed to improve food production capabilities in space. Researchers hope the work will provide insights into how crops can be cultivated efficiently during future long-duration missions to the Moon and Mars.





Additional investigations will focus on astronaut health. Crew-13 will continue studies examining blood-flow abnormalities that can occur in microgravity and will test a new in-flight diagnostic device intended to provide more effective health monitoring during extended space missions.





The flight represents the 13th operational astronaut mission conducted by SpaceX under NASA's Commercial Crew Program and highlights the increasingly routine nature of international cooperation in human spaceflight. Besides supporting ongoing ISS operations, the mission is expected to contribute important scientific data that could help shape future deep-space exploration efforts.





Crew-13 also marks a significant achievement for its multinational team. Jessica Watkins is serving as mission commander, while Luke Delaney, Joshua Kutryk and Sergey Teteryatnikov are undertaking their first journeys into space. The mission further strengthens cooperation between NASA, the Canadian Space Agency, Roscosmos and SpaceX as humanity continues expanding its presence in low Earth orbit.





Agencies







