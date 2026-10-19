



India and New Zealand reviewed opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation during a meeting between Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and New Zealand Police Minister Mark Mitchell in Auckland on Sunday.





The discussions were held during a business event hosted by the India New Zealand Business Council, bringing together stakeholders interested in advancing commercial and strategic links between the two countries.





Margherita said the engagement provided an opportunity to exchange perspectives on matters of common interest and identify new avenues for deepening the India-New Zealand partnership.





A key focus of the event was collaboration in the textile and fashion industries. Addressing business leaders, the Minister highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 5F Formula, which connects every stage of the textile ecosystem from agricultural production through to international exports.





The Auckland visit also included an interaction with members of the Bengali Indian community following a visit to seek blessings from Maa Durga during a transit stop in the city.





Before arriving in New Zealand, Margherita concluded an official programme in Samoa, where he met representatives of the Indian diaspora. He praised their contribution to bilateral ties, describing the community as an important bridge fostering friendship and understanding between the two nations.





A significant outcome of the Samoa visit was the signing of an MoU with Prime Minister La'auli Leuatea Schmidt for the implementation of the SENESE project under India’s Grant-in-Aid scheme. The project is designed to strengthen services and opportunities for children and persons with disabilities through improved infrastructure, inclusive education, audiology support, early learning initiatives and vocational training.





Margherita and the Samoan Prime Minister also held discussions on further strengthening diplomatic cooperation and advancing areas of mutual interest, reinforcing India’s engagement with Pacific Island partners.





ANI







