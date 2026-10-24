



India and Uzbekistan have reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation in counter-terrorism following high-level discussions in New Delhi after the 10th meeting of the India-Uzbekistan Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism.





The renewed commitment was highlighted during a meeting between Secretary (West) Sibi George and Pirimkulov Gulomjon Shodmonkulovich, Head of the Department for Cooperation with South Asian, Near, Middle Eastern and African Countries in Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who also serves as the Uzbek co-chair of the Joint Working Group.





Highlighting the engagement, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated: "Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge received Mr Pirimkulov Gulomjon Shodmonkulovich, Head of Department for Cooperation with South Asian, Near, Middle Eastern and African Countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan and Co-Chair of the India-Uzbekistan Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism."





Jaiswal further noted: "They discussed India-Uzbekistan cooperation in counter-terrorism and other issues of mutual interest, reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation."





The 10th meeting of the India-Uzbekistan Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism was held in New Delhi on 22 October 2026. The talks were co-chaired by Suhel Ajaz Khan, Additional Secretary (Counter Terrorism) in India's Ministry of External Affairs, and Pirimkulov Gulomjon Shodmonkulovich on behalf of Uzbekistan.





During the discussions, both sides reviewed threats posed by terrorist organisations at the global and regional levels. They exchanged assessments on evolving security challenges, including extremism, radicalisation, terrorist financing, the misuse of emerging technologies by terrorist groups, and the growing links between transnational organised crime and terrorism.





The two countries agreed to deepen cooperation in addressing threats to national and regional security while further strengthening the framework of the Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism.





Both delegations also examined practical measures to enhance bilateral cooperation through increased information sharing, capacity building initiatives and the exchange of best practices. They explored opportunities for closer collaboration between relevant agencies engaged in counter-terrorism efforts.





Reinforcing their shared commitment to multilateral engagement, India and Uzbekistan pledged continued cooperation through platforms such as the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (SCO-RATS), and the Eurasian Group on Combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism (EAG).





The strengthened counter-terrorism dialogue reflects the broader expansion of India-Uzbekistan strategic ties in recent years, with both nations increasingly coordinating on regional security, combating cross-border threats, and promoting stability across Central and South Asia.





The next meeting of the India-Uzbekistan Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism will be hosted by Uzbekistan on a mutually agreed date.





ANI







