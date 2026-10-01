



An Indian captain, identified as Smit Machchhar, is being credited with helping prevent a suspected attempt to crash flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv after a violent cockpit altercation with his co-pilot.





The aircraft transmitted emergency squawk code 7700 before later sending code 7500, indicating unlawful interference on board. The alert prompted Israeli Air Force fighter jets to scramble, although authorities later ruled out a hijacking.





According to Israeli media reports and statements by Israeli officials, the co-pilot allegedly attacked Captain Machchhar with a knife and attempted to interfere with the aircraft's systems.





Israeli passenger Tzika Manes said several passengers took around 20 to 25 minutes to overpower the accused pilot. He claimed the Indian captain fell from the cockpit doorway while being attacked.





The aircraft was diverted safely to Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia, where authorities detained the suspect and launched an investigation.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the episode as an "extremely serious security incident", saying evidence indicated the pilot intended to crash the aircraft. He praised passengers and crew members who intervened and said another crew member helped stabilise the aircraft.





Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz described the incident as an attempted terrorist attack thwarted by the actions of passengers and crew.





A rescue flight later transported about 180 passengers, most of them Israelis, from Saudi Arabia to Ben Gurion Airport. Ambulance teams were deployed on arrival, with one 51-year-old passenger hospitalised after suffering upper-body trauma.





Netanyahu subsequently ordered heightened security measures for Israeli and foreign airlines operating flights linked to Israel. Transport Minister Miri Regev called for the suspension of flydubai services to Israel and requested an investigation into an alleged violation of aviation agreements.





The Israel Defence Forces said Chief of Staff Lt Gen Eyal Zamir conducted an assessment with senior military commanders following the incident.





The episode comes amid heightened security concerns, with Netanyahu having recently warned that Israel's adversaries could attempt attacks ahead of upcoming elections.





ANI







