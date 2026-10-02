



The Indian Navy is preparing for the largest single-year fleet expansion in its history, with plans to induct or commission 18 warships in 2026.





The milestone, highlighted during the Naval Commanders' Conference at Nausena Bhawan in New Delhi, reflects the rapid growth and maturity of India's indigenous naval shipbuilding sector.





The incoming vessels will include frontline combat platforms and specialised support ships built at Indian shipyards, reinforcing the government's drive towards greater self-reliance in naval capability. Several of these warships are expected to feature advanced stealth characteristics and multi-role capabilities covering surface warfare, air defence and anti-submarine operations.





The expansion comes as the Navy pursues a long-term objective of developing a force of more than 200 ships by 2035, while simultaneously increasing indigenous content across its platforms and systems.





Recent warships commissioned by the service already contain more than 75% indigenous content, demonstrating the progress of India's domestic defence-industrial base.





Senior naval leadership used the conference to assess operational preparedness and address the increasingly complex maritime environment in the Indian Ocean Region. Growing levels of maritime congestion, deceptive operational practices and grey-zone activities are placing new demands on naval monitoring and response systems.





As a result, a major upgrade of India's maritime surveillance architecture has emerged as a priority. The Navy believes enhanced monitoring, data analysis and domain awareness capabilities will be essential as maritime traffic continues to expand across strategic sea lanes.





India's maritime responsibilities have expanded well beyond its immediate neighbourhood. Indian warships are now routinely deployed in the South China Sea, Mediterranean Sea and Atlantic Ocean, demonstrating the country's increasing blue-water capabilities and ability to sustain long-range naval operations.





These deployments reinforce India's position as a first responder and preferred security partner across the Indian Ocean Region. The Navy is increasingly viewed as a key instrument of strategic influence, regional stability and maritime security amid rising geopolitical competition.





The service's role is also becoming more closely linked with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Beyond traditional defence responsibilities, the Navy is expected to protect critical economic interests, secure maritime trade routes and contribute to broader regional stability.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the Navy's performance during the recent West Asia crisis, particularly its efforts under Operation Urja Suraksha. Indian naval deployments helped ensure the safe transit of Indian-flagged merchant vessels, including LPG tankers, through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.





The importance of these efforts is underscored by India's dependence on sea-borne energy imports. Approximately 85-90% of the country's crude oil imports and around half of its natural gas requirements move through maritime routes, making the security of key shipping corridors essential for both economic and energy security.





Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada also addressed naval commanders, highlighting the strategic importance of technological sovereignty, semiconductor manufacturing and resilient domestic supply chains.





He was briefed on naval initiatives related to innovation, indigenisation and technology absorption, while stressing the growing relevance of artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and other emerging technologies for future military capability.





Prasada noted that bottlenecks in critical technologies and defence supply chains increasingly influence national security. He reiterated the government's commitment to accelerating technology adoption as part of a technology-enabled and self-reliant defence ecosystem.





The conference also emphasised India's ambition to transition from being solely a domestic naval shipbuilder to becoming an exporter of advanced warships to friendly foreign nations. With indigenous shipbuilding standards increasingly matching international benchmarks, exports are now viewed as the next stage of growth.





Progress on gender inclusion was another focus area. Under the Navy's "all ranks, all roles" approach, women officers are serving aboard frontline warships and aircraft while participating in major maritime expeditions, including the Navika Sagar Parikrama circumnavigation initiative.





India's assumption of command of Combined Task Force-154 under the Combined Maritime Forces was highlighted as a significant contribution to multinational maritime security cooperation.





The Navy also showcased its growing international engagement through Operation Southern Readiness in Kochi, which brought together 276 personnel from 27 countries, alongside international facilitators and subject-matter experts participating in collaborative maritime activities.





Meanwhile, INS Sudarshini's deployment under Lokayan-26 strengthened maritime diplomacy, expanded outreach to the Indian diaspora and enhanced engagement across the United States, Atlantic and Mediterranean regions.





Held from 29 September to 1 October, the three-day Commanders' Conference brought together the Navy's senior leadership to review combat readiness, future capability development, maritime security challenges and the force's evolving strategic role in an increasingly contested maritime environment.





Agencies







