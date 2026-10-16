



The Indian Navy has completed its first-ever command of Combined Task Force 154 (CTF-154), the multinational training arm of the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), after overseeing an extensive maritime security training effort involving personnel from 39 countries.





The command tenure began on 11 February 2026 and will formally conclude with a handover ceremony in Manama, Bahrain. The deployment marked India's maiden leadership assignment within a CMF task force and further strengthened its role within the 47-nation maritime partnership.





During the tenure, the Indian Navy led a sustained campaign of multinational training, capacity building and professional exchanges designed to enhance maritime security, interoperability and operational readiness among partner nations.





A key achievement was the delivery of more than 7,800 hours of maritime security training through exercises, specialist engagements and professional exchanges conducted in virtual, hybrid and in-person formats.





The task force carried out 20 Staff Enhancement Training engagements covering a broad range of operational and maritime security subjects. Expertise was drawn from the Indian Navy, other CMF task forces, partner nations, regional maritime agencies and specialist international organisations.





Major activities during the command included Operation Compass Rose 26-1 and Operation Southern Readiness 26-2, both aimed at improving multinational coordination and preparedness.





CTF 154 under Indian Navy leadership also organised the inaugural Subject Matter Expert Exchange on Piracy and Armed Robbery (SPAR 2026), introducing a specialised focus on counter-piracy knowledge sharing and best practices.





The participation of personnel from 39 countries demonstrated the wide international reach of the training initiative and reinforced collaborative maritime security efforts across the region.





Another significant outcome was the expansion of CTF-154's professional engagement with operational task forces, regional partners and specialist institutions, creating a stronger foundation for future multinational training and capacity-building initiatives.





The tenure has enhanced India's engagement with the Combined Maritime Forces and further reinforced the Indian Navy's reputation as a trusted security and training partner in the region.





Established in May 2023, CTF-154 serves as the Combined Maritime Forces' dedicated multinational maritime training task force. Its mission is to strengthen maritime security through professional training and capacity building, while improving interoperability and operational readiness among CMF member states.





The task force conducts training activities across the Middle East and surrounding regions, focusing on five core areas: maritime domain awareness, law of the sea, maritime interdiction operations, maritime rescue and assistance, and leadership development.





Agencies







