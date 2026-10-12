



Defence manufacturers construct armoured ground vehicles, military aircraft, seafaring vessels, artillery systems, and mounted guns to ensure national security measures.





With growing requirements and increasing demands for armoured vehicles, the government of India considers this a core area across the defence sector to bring swift enhancements and promote self-reliance.





Electro-optic systems assist defence manufacturers by providing independent surveillance and telemetric guidance to monitor threats, track enemy contacts, and protect critical assets. These independent surveillance systems function by being mounted directly onto defence vehicles, while electro-optic guidance systems can be built directly into these platforms.





Equipped defence vehicles maintain visibility through clouds and thick fog, operating effectively via guidance systems or external mounting configurations.





A primary challenge faced by defence manufacturers is the scarcity of security surveillance product vendors who adhere to Make in India principles while comprehensively customising products under one roof.





Such products and solutions must be explicitly integrated with existing legacy systems of defence manufacturers and remain fully compliant to meet precise applications.





Crafting these advanced solutions requires state-of-the-art infrastructure supported by robust internal resources and indigenous technology.





Optimized Electrotech delivers vital surveillance products and solutions comprising independent surveillance systems and electro-optic guidance systems tailored for defence vehicle manufacturers.





Targeted identification and tracking systems utilise electro-optic sights to guide artillery systems and avenger missile systems, enabling precise target designation, identification, and tracking via long-range optical systems.





These long-range optical networks provide superior target acquisition capabilities and friend-or-foe identification to facilitate effective offensive and defensive manoeuvres.





Artificial intelligence combined with edge analytics empowers these systems to make smarter, rapid, and informed decisions on a real-time basis.





Specialised gun sights direct mounted armaments to facilitate accurate target tracking driven by advanced long-range optics.





Gun sights are specifically designed to amplify the aiming capabilities of weapons, enhancing overall performance under harsh conditions such as low-light environments and nocturnal operations.

















Independent surveillance solutions offer vehicle-mounted platforms that augment the operational efficiencies of military transport.

















Long-range surveillance platforms mounted precisely on defence vehicles improve situational visibility and streamline threat analysis.

















Defence aircraft and missiles deploy electro-optic systems to maintain clear visibility during heavy fog, cloudy weather, and low-light or zero-light scenarios.

















Aircraft integrated with customized surveillance systems achieve heightened situational awareness, optimising existing flight operations and mission parameters.

















Telemetric guidance monitoring ensures superior performance and operational efficiency while reducing potential threats with high levels of accuracy.

















Artificial intelligence integrated with edge analytics allows systems to execute intelligent decisions in real time, making the operator's role significantly more viable and manageable.

















The company's surveillance platforms integrate seamlessly with virtually any military system using multiple communication protocols.

















Key product series include Mist Vision, Clear Vision, Infi Vision, and Noct Vision, alongside multi-spectral offerings like Rel Eye and Cat Eye, as well as weapon sights such as Wolf Sight.

















Comprehensive custom solutions are engineered precisely around customer specifications to deliver cost-effective military hardware.

















These products guarantee high mobility and clear visibility for defence vehicles during adverse weather, enhancing operational safety in the field.

















Acting as a strategic partner to defence vehicle manufacturers, the firm delivers quality security products and solutions on schedule.

















Customized products address critical infrastructure threat mitigations and regulatory necessities, keeping military personnel and civilians safeguarded through explicit communications.

















High-end electro-optic surveillance systems are researched and rigorously tested by demanding clients for land and aerospace applications across the nation.