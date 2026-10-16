



GSAT-7C is an indigenously designed military communications satellite being acquired by the Ministry of Defence under a contract worth ₹2,563 crore signed with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) on 15 October 2026.





The project forms part of a wider ₹4,106-crore defence procurement package that also includes Varunastra heavy-weight torpedoes for the Indian Navy.





Designed exclusively for the Indian Air Force (IAF), GSAT-7C will provide secure, real-time and resilient communications across operational theatres. Its primary role is to deliver Beyond-Visual-Line-of-Sight (BVLOS) connectivity, enabling uninterrupted communications between dispersed air and ground assets.





The satellite will support the IAF's Software Defined Radios (SDRs), allowing secure transmission of data over very long distances. Unlike conventional line-of-sight radio systems, which are constrained by terrain, operational range and the Earth's curvature, GSAT-7C will maintain reliable links without the limitations typically associated with terrestrial communications networks.





A key advantage of the platform is its ability to integrate multiple military assets into a single communications architecture.





Fighter aircraft, Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) platforms, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and command centres will be able to exchange information seamlessly in real time.





The satellite will strengthen the IAF's network-centric warfare capabilities by accelerating sensor-to-shooter data sharing and enhancing decision-making speed during complex, multi-domain operations. This will improve battlefield awareness and enable faster mission execution.





GSAT-7C will also enhance India's strategic autonomy by reducing dependence on commercial satellite services and foreign communication bandwidth during periods of heightened military activity.





This dedicated space-based capability will provide greater operational security and assured access to critical communications.





The system is being developed with robust anti-jamming and electronic protection features, helping communications remain functional even in heavily contested electromagnetic environments where adversaries attempt to disrupt networks.





Modern air operations increasingly depend on continuous situational awareness and reliable command-and-control links. Aircraft operating deep inside contested airspace or at extended ranges often face communications challenges when ground-based relay networks become ineffective. GSAT-7C is intended to bridge these gaps and maintain uninterrupted connectivity during demanding missions.





The project traces its origins to 23 November 2021, when the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) under the Make in India initiative. Initially estimated at ₹2,236 crore, the programme's final value increased to ₹2,563 crore following technical refinements and upgrades to indigenous subsystems.





Developed entirely in India, GSAT-7C represents a significant advance in the country's military space infrastructure and reinforces ongoing efforts to achieve greater self-reliance in secure defence communications and space-based command-and-control capabilities.





Agencies







