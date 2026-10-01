



Israel President Isaac Herzog has announced plans to recommend the President’s Medal for Civilian Bravery for four passengers who displayed extraordinary courage during a mid-air cockpit attack aboard an Israel-bound Flydubai flight.





Herzog said he had spoken to Yinon Hayon, Tzvika Mans, Asaf Reguan and Dr Shota Mosiashvili, and informed them of his intention to recommend them for the civilian bravery medal. He also acknowledged the contribution of Tali Mans, who heard voices from the cockpit and alerted those around her.





Herzog praised the alternate pilots who entered the cockpit and completed the flight until landing.





He also expressed gratitude to Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who opened the cockpit door despite being seriously injured, enabling passengers and crew members to intervene and neutralise the attacker.





“To Captain Smit Machchhar — thank you from the bottom of my heart for the bravery, determination and actions that saved many lives. I wish you a full recovery and strong health. The State of Israel extends immense gratitude to you,” Herzog said.





The recommendation for the civilian bravery medal will be placed before the advisory committee of the President’s Medal for Civilian Bravery. The committee is headed by a retired judge.





“These are the beautiful and brave faces of Israeli society,” Herzog said.





The announcement followed a violent mid-air incident aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.





Captain Machchhar was seriously injured during an altercation in the cockpit. Despite his injuries, he managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and other crew members to enter.





Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, had earlier praised Machchhar’s actions, saying they enabled passengers to enter the cockpit and help neutralise the attacker.





Azar said Machchhar had been stabbed by his co-pilot but was still able to open the cockpit door. He said this allowed three Israeli passengers to enter the cockpit and restrain the attacker. According to Azar, a doctor subsequently treated Machchhar, while additional pilots who had been travelling as passengers entered the cockpit and took over the flight.





Azar said the combined actions of the captain, passengers, crew members and additional pilots saved the aircraft and its 180 passengers. He said the incident could have resulted in another 9/11-style tragedy if the attacker had taken control of the aircraft.





Azar added that all passengers were safe and that Israeli health teams were present at the airport to assist those affected. He said authorities had also heard testimonies from Israeli passengers on board.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also praised Machchhar’s courage, saying the Indian pilot’s actions, together with those of the passengers and other crew members, had prevented what could have been another 9/11.





In an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu said Machchhar had been badly wounded and was bleeding when he managed to unlock the cockpit door as the aircraft went into a nosedive. Netanyahu said Israeli passenger Yaniv Hayon then rushed towards the cockpit and saw the attacking pilot attempting to control the aircraft.





Hayon reportedly grabbed the attacker from behind, pulled him back, entered the pilot’s seat and pulled the control column back. Two other passengers then helped restrain the attacker. Reserve crew members subsequently entered the cockpit and helped stabilise the aircraft.





Netanyahu said Hayon told him that he had acted because families and other passengers were on board.





Hayon was quoted as saying that he had to act because his family and 174 other passengers, most of them Israelis, were on the aircraft.





Netanyahu described the intervention by Hayon, Machchhar and the others as an extraordinary act of heroism that prevented a disaster which could have had global consequences.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised Machchhar for his courage, patience and presence of mind during the incident. PM Modi said Machchhar’s actions had helped avert a major tragedy and remarked that, as Israel’s Prime Minister had said, an Indian had prevented a 9/11-style tragedy.





Modi said Machchhar’s bravery had filled every Indian citizen with pride. He added that he had spoken to Machchhar’s father, Bhupendrabhai, his mother, Gitaben, and his wife, Sonalben, and enquired about the pilot’s health.





Modi appealed to citizens to pray for Machchhar’s long life and speedy recovery. He also urged people to honour him for enhancing India’s pride and honour. Captain Machchhar has more than 13 years of commercial aviation experience and approximately 9,750 flying hours.





He has primarily operated Boeing 737 aircraft. Before joining Flydubai, Machchhar spent 11 years with SpiceJet, where he served as a Line Training Captain.





Flydubai has temporarily suspended flights to and from Israel while the investigation into the mid-air cockpit incident continues.





ANI







