



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully completed a series of Crew Module (CM)-Service Module (SM) separation tests for the Gaganyaan mission, marking another significant milestone in India's human spaceflight effort.





The Gaganyaan Orbital Module consists of the Crew Module and Service Module, which remain integrated as a single unit from launch through the orbital phase of the mission.





The two modules are connected through a dedicated separation system, while electrical and fluid services are maintained through umbilical connections.





Before the spacecraft begins its re-entry into Earth's atmosphere, the Crew Module must separate from the Service Module. This is a highly critical operation that requires multiple precisely sequenced events involving pyrotechnic devices and jettisoning mechanisms to ensure the safe return of astronauts.





To validate the overall design and performance of the separation system, ISRO established a specialised test configuration at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram. The facility simulated the complete Crew Module-Service Module assembly and incorporated extensive instrumentation for performance monitoring and evaluation.





During the trials, engineers replicated the full separation scenario, including the severing of multiple umbilical connections linking the Crew Module and Service Module. The tests confirmed the design adequacy and operational reliability of the overall separation architecture.





The exercise also demonstrated the robustness and shock-survivability of several critical Crew Module subsystems that must continue functioning after separation. These included avionics systems, inertial navigation systems and the thermal protection system integrated into the aft and conical heat shield sections.





In addition, the Crew Module Deployable Umbilical Shield, along with pyrotechnic devices associated with the Crew Module Uprighting System and the Thermal and Humidity Control System, successfully withstood the separation environment and associated shock loads.





The successful completion of these trials provides ISRO with important confidence in the performance of the Crew Module-Service Module separation system ahead of the first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission, designated G1, which is targeted for launch in 2026.





Gaganyaan is India's flagship human spaceflight initiative and is intended to demonstrate the country's capability to safely launch, place astronauts in orbit and return them to Earth.





The completion of the Crew Module-Service Module separation tests represents a crucial step towards achieving those objectives and advancing preparations for the forthcoming G1 mission.





ISRO







