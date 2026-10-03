



A crude oil tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile approximately four nautical miles east of Oman, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). All crew members were reported safe, and no environmental damage had been identified at the time of reporting.





UKMTO said it received a report late on Friday from the vessel's master, who stated that the tanker had been hit on its port side by an unknown projectile. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.





Maritime authorities have advised vessels operating in the area to proceed with caution and to report any suspicious activity. The warning comes amid continuing security concerns across key shipping routes in the Middle East.





The latest incident follows a separate attack involving the Kuwait-flagged crude oil tanker MT Kazimah-III in the Strait of Hormuz. Following that strike, five Indian nationals aboard the vessel were successfully rescued and transferred ashore.





India's Embassy in Oman said it coordinated the rescue effort and confirmed that all five Indian seafarers reached safety. The mission also expressed appreciation to Omani authorities for their assistance during the operation.





Vessel-tracking data indicate that MT Kazimah-III, operating under the Kuwaiti flag, had been travelling towards the Port of Lomé in Togo when it was struck.





The incidents have heightened concerns over the security of commercial shipping in the region, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically important energy transit corridors through which a significant share of global oil exports passes.





India continues to closely monitor the welfare of its maritime workforce in the region. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that more than 4,500 Indian seafarers are currently serving aboard various commercial vessels operating in the Persian Gulf area.





According to Jaiswal, six Indian-flagged commercial vessels are presently operating in the Persian Gulf, alongside six foreign-flagged ships carrying cargo destined for India. Together, these 12 vessels have approximately 163 Indian seafarers on board.





He said that India's Ministry of Shipping, working alongside diplomatic missions and regional stakeholders, is tracking vessel movements and overseeing the welfare of Indian crew members operating in potentially sensitive waters.





Indian authorities have reiterated their commitment to the safety and well-being of Indian seafarers working abroad, particularly as maritime security risks persist across the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea and the Black Sea.





Recent years have seen repeated attacks, drone incidents, missile strikes and vessel seizures affecting commercial shipping in these waterways, prompting heightened vigilance from maritime operators and naval forces.





The circumstances surrounding the latest projectile strike off the Omani coast remain unclear, and investigators have yet to identify the source or nature of the weapon involved. Authorities are continuing their enquiries while monitoring the security situation in the area.





ANI







