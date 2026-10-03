

The Indian Space Research Organisation's ISTRAC Advanced Radar Research Facility (IARRF) is being developed as a multidisciplinary centre dedicated to advancing next-generation radar technologies, announced ISRO.

The facility will support research across ionospheric and atmospheric science, weather observation, cloud physics, and space weather studies.

Through advanced radar systems, scientists will gain deeper insights into atmospheric and near-Earth space processes. These observations are expected to strengthen weather forecasting capabilities, improve space-weather assessments, support communication and navigation studies, and aid future space missions and applications.





The societal benefits of the facility are expected to be far-reaching. The radar infrastructure will contribute to improved flash-flood and urban-flood warnings, more accurate thunderstorm and lightning nowcasting, enhanced aviation safety, and better airport operations during adverse weather conditions.





The data generated by the facility will also help the agricultural sector. Farmers will benefit from improved advisories relating to irrigation scheduling, harvesting activities, crop protection measures, and preparedness for heavy rainfall and hailstorm events.





IARRF has been conceived as an expandable platform. Subject to government approvals and emerging requirements, additional radar systems may be established in the future to address both regional and national scientific and operational needs.





Beyond its scientific mission, the facility will function as a shared innovation ecosystem for students, universities, research organisations, industry, Start-Ups, and early-career researchers.





It will create opportunities for experimental research, radar technology development, scientific model validation, and the conversion of research outcomes into practical applications.





By fostering collaboration among academic institutions, national laboratories, and industrial partners, IARRF is expected to strengthen India's radar research capabilities. The initiative will encourage interdisciplinary research, support indigenous technology development, build specialised expertise, and nurture a new generation of scientists and engineers.





The facility will also include a space exhibition showcasing major achievements of India's space program. The exhibition is intended to inspire students and young professionals and encourage greater participation in space science, technology, and research careers.





As weather extremes, climate monitoring requirements, aviation demands, and space-weather challenges continue to grow, advanced radar infrastructure such as IARRF is expected to play an increasingly important role in enhancing scientific understanding, public safety, and technological self-reliance across the country.





ISRO







