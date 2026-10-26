



Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin held bilateral talks in New Delhi on Sunday, focusing on further strengthening India-Russia friendship, parliamentary cooperation and engagement across a range of sectors.





During the discussions, Birla highlighted the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia and described the completion of 80 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations as a significant milestone in their longstanding relationship.





The two leaders reviewed avenues for enhancing parliamentary engagement and explored the possibility of convening the next meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Commission between the Parliaments of India and Russia. Both sides underlined the importance of institutionalised parliamentary dialogue as a means of advancing bilateral ties and fostering mutual understanding.





A key focus of the meeting was the expansion of exchanges between parliamentary delegations. The two sides also emphasised the value of greater interaction among young parliamentarians and women parliamentarians, while discussing ways to strengthen bilateral engagement through Parliamentary Friendship Groups.





Birla briefed the Russian delegation on India’s efforts to make parliamentary proceedings more accessible through Sansad Bhashini, an initiative aimed at enabling access in multiple Indian languages. He highlighted how technology is being leveraged to make parliamentary functioning more accessible, efficient and people-centric.





The Lok Sabha Speaker also stressed that closer cooperation among the Parliaments of BRICS countries could play an important role in addressing global challenges and advancing the shared priorities of developing nations. His remarks come ahead of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, which is expected to focus on strengthening legislative cooperation among member and partner countries.





Counter-terrorism cooperation also figured prominently in the discussions. Both leaders underscored the importance of international cooperation and coordinated efforts to combat terrorism, with Birla appreciating Russia’s continued support for India on the issue.





Birla further acknowledged Russia’s support for reforms of the United Nations Security Council and for India’s aspiration to secure permanent membership of the global body’s most powerful decision-making organ.





Beyond parliamentary affairs, the two sides reviewed opportunities to expand cooperation across trade, science and technology, agriculture, industry and people-to-people exchanges, reflecting the broad-based nature of India-Russia relations.





Volodin arrived in New Delhi to participate in the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, which will be hosted by the Parliament of India on 26 and 27 October at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan. The gathering is set to bring together parliamentary leaders and presiding officers from BRICS member and partner countries for discussions on strengthening legislative institutions and international cooperation.





Earlier, speaking at a press conference at Parliament House, Birla said the Forum would mark a new chapter in India’s parliamentary diplomacy. He noted that the event would bring together Presiding Officers and parliamentary leaders from BRICS nations and partner countries, along with Union Ministers, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Presiding Officers of State Legislatures, Members of Parliament and other dignitaries.





Birla also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would attend the event and interact with leaders of the visiting delegations. According to him, the Forum would facilitate both bilateral and multilateral engagements among participating delegations and parliamentary friendship groups.





In preparation for the gathering, a meeting of delegation Secretaries was scheduled for 25 October 2026 to finalise the Joint Statement of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.





Highlighting the agenda of the event, Birla said that deliberations would centre on the overarching theme, "Strengthening Parliaments for People-Centric Development", with discussions expected to focus on how legislatures can contribute more effectively to inclusive growth, governance and international cooperation in an increasingly interconnected world.





ANI







