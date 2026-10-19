



As ISRO prepares to launch the NVS-03 navigation satellite, attention has turned to a small but mission-critical component: the oxidiser-line pyro valve. The satellite is the successor to NVS-02, whose inability to reach its intended orbit triggered a detailed review of the spacecraft's propulsion system, The Hindu Business Line reported





The failure of NVS-02 occurred because the drive signal required to activate the oxidiser-line pyro valve did not reach the valve. Without the valve opening, the propulsion system could not carry out the orbit-raising manoeuvres needed to place the satellite in its operational orbit.





ISRO's investigation determined that the most likely cause was the disengagement of at least one electrical contact in both the primary and redundant connector paths. Although redundancy had been built into the system, the command signal still failed to reach the valve. Corrective measures were later introduced and validated on the CMS-03 mission launched on 2 November 2025, where the pyro systems operated successfully.





The incident has sparked an engineering debate over the configuration of NVS-03. A pyro valve is a one-time-use device and cannot be reset after activation. To eliminate the risk of another signal-path failure, engineers are evaluating whether the satellite should be launched with the oxidiser-line pyro valve already open.





An open-valve configuration would remove the need for a post-launch activation command and could prevent a repeat of the failure sequence seen on NVS-02. However, this approach introduces a different set of risks that must be carefully assessed before launch.





If the pyro valve is left open, the downstream latch valve would become responsible for maintaining isolation within the propulsion system. Engineers are concerned that any leakage caused by launch vibrations or pressure conditions could create serious complications during the mission. Some experts therefore argue that abandoning the traditional closed-valve configuration may introduce uncertainties of its own.





The discussion extends well beyond a single component. India's NavIC regional navigation system is currently operating with limited redundancy. Government information provided to Parliament indicated that only IRNSS-1B, IRNSS-1I and NVS-01 were delivering positioning, navigation and timing services, while at least four operational satellites are required for basic positioning capability.





As a result, NVS-03 has become a strategically important mission for the recovery and continuity of NavIC services. The satellite is not merely another replacement spacecraft but a key element in restoring the resilience of the constellation.





Further replacement satellites, NVS-04 and NVS-05, are planned over the next 15 to 18 months. The second-generation NVS series also introduces additional capabilities, including L1-band navigation signals that improve compatibility with a wider range of civilian and commercial receivers.





The central question facing ISRO is whether a launch delay would be warranted if uncertainty remains over the safest valve configuration. The decision requires balancing a clearly identified failure mode against the potential risks created by an alternative design approach.





For ISRO, the debate is ultimately about engineering judgement and risk management rather than the valve itself. The outcome could represent a significant first in India's satellite engineering practices and may influence how future spacecraft are designed and operated.





Agencies







