



Orbital Corporation has secured a new order from Larsen & Toubro (L&T), one of India's largest engineering and defence companies, for three of its 350HFE heavy-fuel propulsion systems, built for Group 3 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Australia based business portal reported





Each system will incorporate Orbital's proprietary Gen-II Power Management System, marking the first commercial deployment of the technology and making L&T the company's second customer in India.





The propulsion systems are intended for integration into L&T's Group-3 tactical unmanned aerial vehicle platform. Group 3 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are mid-sized tactical drones defined by the U.S. Department of Defence as having a maximum take-off weight between 55 and 1,320 pounds, operating at altitudes up to 18,000 feet, and cruising at speeds under 250 knots





The initial order will support platform integration activities and testing programmes before any potential transition towards military production. If development milestones are achieved successfully, further propulsion system orders could follow.





L&T selected Orbital after an extensive evaluation process that included technical due diligence, a visit to the company's Western Australian facility, inspection of its propulsion systems, and comprehensive bench testing. The assessment enabled L&T to validate engine performance against operational requirements before deciding to replace the existing engine solution on its UAV platform.





A significant aspect of the agreement is the debut of Orbital's Gen-II Power Management System in a customer application. The technology is designed to work alongside the 350HFE engine, providing an integrated propulsion and onboard power solution for advanced UAV operations.





The Gen-II Power Management System delivers up to 1kW of electrical power, doubling the available onboard electrical output compared with previous configurations. It also introduces remote engine start capability, propeller stop functionality and in-flight battery charging, features that can enhance mission flexibility and support the growing power requirements of modern unmanned systems carrying advanced sensors, communications equipment and electronic payloads.





For Orbital, the order represents an important step in expanding its foothold within India's rapidly developing UAV sector. The company specialises in heavy-fuel propulsion technologies for Group 2 and Group 3 unmanned aircraft and has increasingly focused on opportunities arising from India's push to strengthen indigenous defence manufacturing and military drone capabilities.





The deal also strengthens defence industrial cooperation between Australia and India, aligning with the broader Australia-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that encourages closer collaboration in advanced technologies and defence production. According to Orbital, the agreement provides further exposure to Indian military UAV programs and positions the company for additional opportunities as domestic drone development accelerates.





Headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, Orbital designs and manufactures integrated heavy-fuel propulsion systems for defence and commercial unmanned aircraft operators. Its current production range spans engines from 50cc to 350cc, enabling the company to address the full Group 2 and Group 3 UAV market while supplying specialist propulsion solutions for increasingly sophisticated unmanned platforms.





The latest order is strategically significant because it embeds Orbital's propulsion technology within a UAV platform being developed by one of India's foremost engineering and defence enterprises.





Successful testing and eventual military production could substantially expand Orbital's presence in the Indian UAV market while providing commercial validation for its next-generation integrated propulsion and power management offering.





Agencies







