



Pakistan has barred Taiwanese airlines from using its airspace, becoming the first country to impose such a restriction on Taiwan’s commercial carriers on the basis of Beijing’s One-China policy.





The move was confirmed by Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, who said the country’s aviation authorities strictly follow the One-China principle. He stated: “The aviation division follows the One China policy,” adding that “We have permitted only Chinese airlines to fly over Pakistan.”





Under the One-China principle, Beijing regards Taiwan as part of its territory and recognises the People's Republic of China as the sole legitimate government of China.





Following the restriction, Taiwanese carriers began adjusting their routes over the weekend. Flight-tracking data showed that China Airlines and EVA Airways stopped using Pakistani airspace from the morning of 25 October.





Since then, at least a dozen flights operated by the two airlines on services connecting Taipei with major European destinations, including London and Rome, have been rerouted. Many have travelled through Russian airspace, while others have taken longer paths across parts of South Asia and the Middle East.





The diversions have extended journey times and increased fuel costs, creating additional operational challenges for the carriers. Notably, Taiwanese airlines had largely avoided Russian airspace since 2022, despite not being formally prohibited from using it.





Pakistan’s measure is considered more restrictive than policies applied by mainland China itself, as Chinese authorities continue to allow Taiwanese commercial aircraft to transit through Chinese airspace.





The decision highlights the close relationship between Islamabad and Beijing. Pakistan was among the earliest nations to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China in 1951, and the two countries frequently describe their ties as an “all-weather” partnership.





Earlier this year, Pakistan reaffirmed its support for Beijing’s position by describing Taiwan as an “inalienable part” of China and reiterating its commitment to the One-China principle.





Taiwan, however, maintains its own democratically elected government and rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims. Despite this, only 12 countries currently maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taipei.





The restriction underscores Pakistan’s strong alignment with China on issues concerning Taiwan and marks an unprecedented development in international aviation policy affecting Taiwanese commercial airlines.





Agencies







