



India has signalled openness to the possibility of direct air links with Taiwan after reports emerged that Pakistan had barred Taiwanese airlines from using its airspace under its adherence to the “One China” policy.





Responding to questions on the issue, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “My sense is, if there are direct flights then they will fly.” His remarks suggested that direct connectivity between India and Taiwan could be explored if the circumstances warrant it.





The comments came after Pakistan reportedly imposed restrictions on Taiwanese carriers, a move widely viewed as reinforcing Islamabad’s support for Beijing’s position on Taiwan.





Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed the policy, stating: “The aviation division follows the One China policy — only mainland China is allowed.”





He added: “We have permitted only Chinese airlines to fly over Pakistan.”





According to reports, Pakistan became the first country known to specifically prevent Taiwanese commercial airlines from using its airspace on the basis of the “One China” policy. Aviation data indicated that Taiwan’s two largest carriers, China Airlines and EVA Airways, had stopped flying through Pakistani airspace from the morning of 25 October.





The restriction drew attention after aviation observers noticed Taiwanese flights to Europe taking significantly longer routes. Several services were rerouted through Russian airspace instead of following their traditional corridors across India, Pakistan and Central Asia.





Flight-tracking information showed that a China Airlines service from Taipei to Rome on 24 October travelled through Russian airspace, bypassing its previous route via India, Pakistan and Turkmenistan.





The development has operational implications for airlines, as longer routings can increase flight times, fuel consumption and overall operating costs. Reports indicated that at least a dozen flights between Asia and Europe were rerouted following the change.





Pakistan’s position is seen as particularly significant because even mainland China permits Taiwanese commercial carriers to transit through its airspace. Islamabad has long maintained close diplomatic and strategic ties with Beijing and has consistently backed the “One China” principle, under which Taiwan is regarded as part of China.





Against this backdrop, India’s response has attracted attention, with New Delhi indicating that practical aviation connectivity between India and Taiwan remains a possibility despite the regional political sensitivities surrounding the issue.





Agencies







